Registration closing soon – Military Flight Training 2019

Military FT 2019

SMi reports: Only four weeks to go until SMi’s 8th Annual Military Flight Training Conference, in London this October

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated Military Flight Training Conference , taking place on the 9th-10th October 2019 in London , will allow delegates to take part in front-line discussions with a view to maximising military flight training capabilities for fast-jet, fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft of the 21st century, addressing critical issues and providing key updates in the world of flight training.With only four weeks remaining until the event, interested parties are advised to register soon to guarantee a place. Register at www.militaryflight-training.com/einpr9 Delegates will benefit from two days of unrivalled networking opportunities and in-depth presentations covering the most pressing topics today from over 15 expert military and industry speakers, with international representation from the USA, France, Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Canada, Hungary, UK, Sweden and more.A snapshot of delegates who have already signed up to attend: AATTC, Aircontact Group Sweden AB, Austrian Air Force, Austrian Armed Forces, Babcock Aerospace Ltd, CAE, Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH, Embassy of France, European Defence Agency, French Air Force, GAF Engineering Training Centre, Gelyfan Ltd, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Hungarian Air Force, Inter-European Air Forces Academy, KF Aerospace, Luftwaffe (GAF), NATO AIRCOM, OCCAR-EA, Ocean Software Pty Ltd, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Royal Canadian Air Force, Swedish Air Force, The Czech Air Force HQ, Thinke Company Ltd, UAE Military Attaché Office, US Air Force Reserve.Ahead of this year’s conference, SMi caught up with Colonel Georg von Harling, Commander of the Technical Training Centre, German Air Force to find out what he is most looking forward to about the event. His answer:“I am very much looking forward to personal discussions and talks with my fellow blue suiters and comrades from the other participating nations. Although the German Air Force has always gained much from its own diversity, the key issue to an overall success has always been the interaction with partner Nations and their Air Forces. Hence, it is my aim to expand and deepen these relationships. In addition to that, I am expectantly looking forward to the various presentations, lectures and discussions.”For more speaker interviews and the two-day agenda, download the brochure online at www.militaryflight-training.com/einpr9 Military Flight Training 20199th – 10th OctoberLondon, UKSponsors: Diamond Aircraft Industries and LeonardoFor exhibition and sponsorship enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



