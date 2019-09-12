"Outlook Critical" is Building Communities to Solve Problems
Indie Music and Indie Film join together to bring "Outlook Critical" to the Internet
In Tijuana's emerging Hip Hop scene, women are now putting on the shows, using the Rap Fest and Women's Freestyle Circles to give voice to the voiceless. Although the price of admission is small, the enthusiasm is great and the lyrics are often deep and probing:
"In the BARRIO, where rhymes are born,
flowers take longer to sow than to bloom!
FEMINA FATAL came to stay,
born to shout, never to shut up!
Breeding community in each rhythm and phrase, distinguished by the content: the outside’s just camouflage!
Tell me what you’ve lacked if you’ve never been a migrant?
In this hectic border life, human rights, are far from guaranteed.
Drifting gets old, walking gets exhausting.
Survival’s the WHAT, the answer’s the WHERE?"
"Outlook Critical" © Dinorah Heredia Inclan
Film director, David Ponce de Leon, wants to capture the fire and depth of this piece, "Outlook Critical" by Dinorah Heredia Inclan as a music video.David has won many awards for his independent films and has already donated countless hours to the "Outlook Critical" project. Your donation to this project will help pay for equipment rental, transportation, food for the film crew, and the artists, and enable the highest quality content. (https://vimeo.com/125014152)
Everyone involved in the production of this piece has donated their time and talent to this project including Larry O'Donnell of BajaBands, Ensenada and Issac from Akme Beatz Tijuana
Our thanks to Thomas Rogan of KM 12 Productions for donating studio time in his 16 channel studio and thanks to Anibal Salcedo for donating Logic X Digital Audio Workstation for the project ~ pictured is me, producing for Baja Bands, and Issac of Akme Beatz from Tijuana, with David Ponce de Leon, film director, providing input and direction live from L.A. The recording session with Dinorah Heredia Inclán, Ocan Rali was a wonderful experience, working with very talented and collaborative people. Music can transcend borders.
You can be a part of this collaborative effort.
We only need to cover expenses for travel and equipment rental. As a sponsor, your business name will be listed in the credits of this video. Video content on the Internet can last for 20 years or more. So take a stand in support of the community groups that are working to provide positive outcomes on the ground. It will contribute to building a loyal audience and customer base for years to come.
We're looking for a few great sponsors:
$100 - Silver
Free MP3 download of the Audio Track for the "Outlook Critical" project
Download Free Music Video for the "Outlook Critical" project
Your name/business will be added to the credits as a Silver Sponsor
$500 - Gold
You will be invited to a screening in L.A.
Your name/business will be added to the credits as a Gold Sponsor
Plus all previous rewards
$1,500 - Platinum
Your brand as the Title Sponsor of the video
The right to distribute 1,000 downloads of the video to your customers.
Your name/business will be added to the credits as a Platinum Sponsor
Plus all previous rewards
Larry O'Donnell
Baja Bands
+1 619-270-9620
email us here
