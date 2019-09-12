"Outlook Critical" is Building Communities to Solve Problems

Indie Music and Indie Film join together to bring "Outlook Critical" to the Internet

In Tijuana's emerging Hip Hop scene, women are now putting on the shows, using the Rap Fest and Women's Freestyle Circles to give voice to the voiceless.” — Larry O'Donnell

TIJUANA, BAJA CALIFORNIA NORTE, MEXICO, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the border in Tijuana, the Mexican people are dealing with an influx of refugees from all over the world. This is a story about building communities to address social problems through music. The genre is Hip-Hop, the community is Hip Hop, the artist, Dinorah Heredia Inclan. As a part of her project Femina Fatal, which speaks out about the struggles of women in Mexico and Latin America, this particular piece, "Outlook Critical," sets its aim at the border crisis and calls for continuing building communities to help solve human suffering. It is a positive yet direct message calling for grassroots involvment from a direct action grassroots generation.In Tijuana's emerging Hip Hop scene, women are now putting on the shows, using the Rap Fest and Women's Freestyle Circles to give voice to the voiceless. Although the price of admission is small, the enthusiasm is great and the lyrics are often deep and probing:"In the BARRIO, where rhymes are born,flowers take longer to sow than to bloom!FEMINA FATAL came to stay,born to shout, never to shut up!Breeding community in each rhythm and phrase, distinguished by the content: the outside’s just camouflage!Tell me what you’ve lacked if you’ve never been a migrant?In this hectic border life, human rights, are far from guaranteed.Drifting gets old, walking gets exhausting.Survival’s the WHAT, the answer’s the WHERE?""Outlook Critical" © Dinorah Heredia InclanFilm director, David Ponce de Leon , wants to capture the fire and depth of this piece, "Outlook Critical" by Dinorah Heredia Inclan as a music video.David has won many awards for his independent films and has already donated countless hours to the "Outlook Critical" project. Your donation to this project will help pay for equipment rental, transportation, food for the film crew, and the artists, and enable the highest quality content. ( https://vimeo.com/125014152 Everyone involved in the production of this piece has donated their time and talent to this project including Larry O'Donnell of BajaBands, Ensenada and Issac from Akme Beatz TijuanaOur thanks to Thomas Rogan of KM 12 Productions for donating studio time in his 16 channel studio and thanks to Anibal Salcedo for donating Logic X Digital Audio Workstation for the project ~ pictured is me, producing for Baja Bands, and Issac of Akme Beatz from Tijuana, with David Ponce de Leon, film director, providing input and direction live from L.A. The recording session with Dinorah Heredia Inclán, Ocan Rali was a wonderful experience, working with very talented and collaborative people. Music can transcend borders.You can be a part of this collaborative effort.We only need to cover expenses for travel and equipment rental. As a sponsor, your business name will be listed in the credits of this video. Video content on the Internet can last for 20 years or more. So take a stand in support of the community groups that are working to provide positive outcomes on the ground. It will contribute to building a loyal audience and customer base for years to come.We're looking for a few great sponsors:$100 - SilverFree MP3 download of the Audio Track for the "Outlook Critical" projectDownload Free Music Video for the "Outlook Critical" projectYour name/business will be added to the credits as a Silver Sponsor$500 - GoldYou will be invited to a screening in L.A.Your name/business will be added to the credits as a Gold SponsorPlus all previous rewards$1,500 - PlatinumYour brand as the Title Sponsor of the videoThe right to distribute 1,000 downloads of the video to your customers.Your name/business will be added to the credits as a Platinum SponsorPlus all previous rewards



