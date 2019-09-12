The Museum of Latin American Art Presents Momento: An Anthological Exhibition by Tomás Ochoa

Memento: An Anthological Exhibition by Tomás Ochoa Tomás Ochoa, Goal from the Paradise Black Line Series, 2017 Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memento: An Anthological Exhibition by Tomás Ochoa presents powerful and intimate works that reflect the nature of the artist. These artworks as markers of Ochoa’s trajectory and reveal to us his interests in the value of symbolic change and his approach to the presence of others from a social, historical and anthropological perspective; or by delving into the landscape. In Memento, we find a review of scenes, appropriated images, and narratives with a clear reference to the Latin American identity. In this context, when talking about Latin American art, the work by Tomás Ochoa is a necessary reference.“Memento is an addition to an international review of the way the artists’ imagination and Latin American art has been presented and appreciated. We are grateful to everybody who in one way or another has made this exhibition possible and we congratulate the artist on a brilliant trajectory,” said Lourdes Ramos, Ph.D., President & CEO of MOLAA.The exhibition features sixteen large panels that depict Colombia’s landscape, architecture and peoples. Ochoa rewrites Latin American history by highlighting the events that have literally shaped the jungles and buildings of the country. The works become an illustrated and updated timeline that joins Colombia’s present reality with its hidden past.“The Museum of Latin American Art represents for any artist a turning point in their career. I am honored by this invitation and committed this project to spreading my symbolic production of the last twenty years. I thank MOLAA for their willingness to become a platform for contemporary cultural production in the international art circuits,” said Ochoa.The exhibition of Tomás Ochoa’s work confirms MOLAA’s commitment to providing programming of excellence that is diverse and inclusive, where all mediums of Latin American and Latin art are represented.Memento: An Anthological Exhibition will be on display at MOLAA from Sunday, September 15, 2019 through Sunday, January 26, 2020. The Museum of Latin American Art is located at 628 Alamitos Ave. in Long Beach. MOLAA is open Wednesday through Sunday with general admission priced at $10. For more information, visit MOLAA’s website at www.molaa.org or call (562) 437-1689.###Museum of Latin American Art628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach, CA 90802Hours:Wednesday, Friday through Sunday: 11:00am – 5:00pmThursday: 11:00am - 9:00pmAdmission:$10.00 General/ $7.00 Students (w/ID) and seniors (65+)Members & kids under 12 FreeFree Admission every Sunday offered by MOLAAInfo: (562) 437-1689 or www.molaa.org About the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) is the pioneering museum in the United States dedicated to modern and contemporary Latin American and Latino art. Founded in 1996 by Robert Gumbiner, MOLAA houses a collection of more than 1,600 works of art including paintings, sculptures, drawings, mixed-media, photographs, and video art. The Museum is a multidisciplinary institution committed to providing a platform for cross-cultural dialogue through the arts, educational programs and events for the community.About Tomás OchoaTomás Ochoa (Ecuador, b. 1965) uses painting, photography, video and installation to address issues of nature, biodiversity, representation, borders and territories, and memory. He has lived and worked in Colombia since 2016 where he studies the country’s socio-political narratives and their effects on its inhabitants and the landscape. His current works are created with an experimental process that utilizes gunpowder and fire to transfer images onto canvas in what he calls “photography that is not photography and painting that is not painting.” Using materials associated with devastation and trauma to confront past wrongs, Ochoa’s works embody a catharsis, creating from destruction.



