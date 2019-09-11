ACC GLOBAL MEDIA features Sammie Tzambazis & Radiating Wellness

Sammie Tzambazis Founder of Radiating Wellness Sammie Tzambazis Founder of Radiating Wellness

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACC GLOBAL MEDIA Radiating Wellness Toronto, CanadaACC NEWS Interview with Sammie Tzambazis, Founder of Radiating on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH, 2019 at 12NOON (12:00 p.m. EST., Toronto, CanadaContact: Sammie TzambazisPhone: 1 (905)-243-0188Email:RadiatingWellness@Outlook.ComWebsite: WWW.RADIATINGWELLNESS.CA Contact: ACC Global Media, 1-888-725-0554 www.Accglobalmedia.com(Talk Radio)ACC News Talk Radio Features Holistic Nutritionist Sammie Tzambazis of Radiating WellnessToronto, Canada – Wellness is defined as the quality or state of being healthy in body and mind, especially as an actively sought goal. It’s utilized by many healthcare professionals as a means in prolonging life and preventing/treating illness. While many were skeptical of the incorporation of wellness practices into modern healthcare, the proof is difficult to ignore. Nutritionist and Fitness/Life Coach Sammie Tzambazis of Radiating Wellness provides undeniable proof that the integration of wellness can bring magnificent benefits to one’s mind and body.Sammie’s personal journey and exploration into the world of wellness began at the age of 16 when she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia. The symptoms of this condition are chronic pain throughout the body. For Sammie, the battle with chronic migraines, headaches and excruciating pain led to anxiety and severe bouts of depression. Countless doctors, medications and treatments did very little to subdue her agonizing symptoms. Desperate for answers, Sammie decided to take a different approach and focused her efforts on nutrition and exercise. She found the results to be incredible.With a rejuvenated spirit and zest for life, Sammie spent six years studying the most effective plans of nutrition and fitness. Additionally, Sammie went on to become a certified Professional Life Coach. With the foundation of Radiating Wellness, Sammie is ready to help people from all backgrounds looking to enhance their lives.At www.radiatingwellness.ca , you can view the wonderful programs that Sammie has developed to bring positive results to people’s lives. From custom meal plans to fitness plans, coaching sessions to custom package options that encompass meal, fitness and coaching sessions; Sammie has the knowledge, enthusiasm and drive that every client can embrace. Accessible by phone, email, Skype and online, Sammie has a global reach to meet her client’s needs.“I strive to help people through their situations to let them know that no matter what you’re up against, things can get better. I’ve lived it. I understand the struggles. I help people with their goals through living healthy using wholesome ingredients and wholesome plans that lead to healthier and long lasting results,” exclaims Tzambazis.Sammie Tzambazis will be featured on ACC News Talk Radio www.blogtalkradio.com/accglobalmedia on Thursday, September 12th at 12pm EST. For more information about Sammie Tzambazis visit www.radiatingwellness.ca , email radiatingwellness@outlook.com or call 905-243-0188.Thank you for sharing this vital information with your clients, network of colleagues and co-workers! Please tune in at show tab below.



