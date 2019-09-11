Execs In The Know Launches Know It All 2.0 – A Leading Private Customer Experience Community and Networking Platform

Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know Know It All (KIA) is an exclusive, innovative online platform specifically crafted for CX leaders to share ideas, discuss challenges, and crowdsource knowledge with esteemed peers within the customer experience industry. If you are hungry for deeper discussions and fresher solutions for your CX strategy, learn more about how KIA’s community of over 50% VP-level+ members will help you elevate to the next stage of CX mastery.

Global CX industry leader Execs In The Know is excited to announce the launch of its brand new, state of the art updated version of the Know It All Community.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know is excited to announce the launch of its brand new, state of the art updated version of the Know It All Community. Know It All (KIA) is an exclusive, innovative online platform specifically crafted for CX leaders to share ideas, discuss challenges, and crowdsource knowledge with esteemed peers within the customer experience industry. In this new update, KIA is evolving from being a knowledge and networking hub into the world’s most collaborative and enriching CX environment.

Know It All’s exciting new platform serves as a driving force alongside Execs In The Know’s upcoming revamped website, together providing a seamless marriage of data-driven, solution-based content, breaking event information, and an array of can’t-miss CX insights. As the web’s leading private CX community, this sleek, modern update will spearhead even more in-depth discussions around artificial intelligence, the gig economy, outsourcing, women in leadership, and many other pressing topics within the industry. In the site, Community Members will have exclusive corporate only access to a CX Marketplace where they can evaluate solutions on CX vendor microsites and share valuable peer insights in a candid, no-pressure-to-buy environment. Execs In The Know’s M.O. – Leaders Learning From Leaders – will be more apparent than ever before in the new KIA update.



If you are hungry for deeper discussions and fresher solutions for your CX strategy, learn more about how KIA’s community of over 50% VP-level+ members will help you elevate to the next stage of CX mastery. With such a robust peer-to-peer networking platform and knowledge hub at your fingertips, KIA’s new features position CX experts to break out of organizational siloes, fast-track C-suite approval for CX improvements, make data-supported decisions, and gain insider information on prospective vendors.



“As our Execs In The Know community has grown, we realized a richer, more robust community experience was in order for our Know It All Community,” said, Chad McDaniel, president, Execs In The Know. “Each year, we facilitate thousands of leader-to-leader conversations at top consumer brands across the globe and it was time to enhance the way our customer experience leaders can connect with each other to progress the development in CX.”

You can have a look at Know It All’s elegant new homepage here: https://community.execsintheknow.com

If you are interested in becoming a part of this prestigious community of customer experience leaders, you can request to join Know It All here:

https://forms.gle/i8UFfk6BgeL6bu2Q8

