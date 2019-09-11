Free Trial of NICE DCV 2019.0 Announced by Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, a leading source of high-performance technology solutions, just announced a free trial of recently released NICE DCV 2019.0. Nor-Tech is one of two primary NICE DCV 2019.0 distributors in the Americas.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “We have been working with this exciting company almost since its inception. They offer an excellent product that adds significant value to a targeted subset of our cluster builds. We are pleased that NICE chose Nor-Tech to be an integration partner.”

NICE DCV (desktop cloud visualization) is a remote visualization protocol that lets users securely access remote desktop or application sessions, including 3D graphics, over a standard LAN or WAN connection network, while centralizing computing resources hosted on servers with high-performance GPUs.

The benefit is that large results files often generated by HPC solvers don’t need to leave the cluster for post processing locally at a workstation. The post processing can be done using shared GPU resources of the DCV host on the HPC cluster. This can all be accomplished with lower bandwidth connections and low cost client hardware instead of expensive high-end workstations.

Engineers and scientists can take full advantage of high-end graphics cards, fast I/O performance and large memory nodes hosted in a public or private 3D cloud, rather than waiting for upgrades. DCV also allows IT departments to maximize their budgets by consolidating and sharing hardware resources.

The DCV protocol adapts to heterogeneous networking infrastructures such as LAN, WAN and VPN to solve bandwidth and latency constraints. All applications run natively on the remote machines which can be virtualized and share the same physical GPU. Benefits include:

• Saves money and time on application deployment and upgrades

• Increases user productivity on heavy applications and large datasets

• Gives a remote workforce secure access to centralized resources

• Enables real-time collaboration

• Users can work anywhere over standard, secure TCP/IP connections

This 2019.0 release offers the following additional benefits:

• Multiple monitor support on Web Client

• Stylus input on Windows Server 2019

• Audio in/out in MacOS and Linux native clients

• Enhanced clipboard capability on Linux server

A free trial of NICE DCV is available on Nor-Tech’s demo cluster. To sign up, visit: https://www.nor-tech.com/solutions/hpc/demo-cluster/ or for more information https://www.nor-tech.com/nice/.

Nor-Tech is on CRN's list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of MIT Technology Review's Global Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech's high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: GSA, University of Wisconsin System, NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com.





