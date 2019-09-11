Cut 2 Size Parts utilizes Lockdowel Fastening for their “Speedbox” cabinet line

Dave Halle's company Cut 2 Size Parts makes easy to assemble cabinet and closet components using Lockdowel slide-to-lock technology. Lockdowel pre-inserted fasteners are invisible when assembled. Cut 2 Size Parts integrates the latest equipment technology to deliver cabinet components "wicked-fast!"

Cut 2 Size parts speeds processes with Lockdowel assembly online cabinet ordering

Most orders are shipped within four business days, and now with Lockdowel you can assemble Wicked Fast too!” — Dave Halle, Cut 2 Size Parts, Owner

PRESCOTT, AZ, USA, September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cut 2 Size Parts now offers Lockdowel assembly on all Speedbox cabinets ordered from their website: C2Sparts.com. The Speedbox method assembly reduces build time by 60% and eliminates bags of hardware that complicate the process and add weight to shipping. Speedbox cabinets can be ordered to customer size specifications with a large selection of finishes and styles. Cut 2 Size Parts cabinetry is shipped flat-packed, and a single box assembles in about five minutes.

“Our motto is Wicked Fast Precision CNC Parts,” Dave Halle Owner of C2S Parts says. “Most orders are shipped within four business days, and now with Lockdowel you can assemble Wicked Fast too!”

Cut 2 Size Parts online ordering streamlines the build process and allows orders to enter into production almost as quickly as they are placed. “After 12 months of blood, sweat and tears we officially launched our new online ordering system,” Halle says. “This allows customers to order day or night without forms or phone calls.”

Dave Halle started in the cabinet industry in 1990 building high end interiors while embracing CNC technology and industry modernization. “Eventually we started helping out other shops with cabinet parts until it grew into a dedicated outsource solution. Now we help contractors, designers, builders, and do-it-yourselfers create their own dreams and improve their lifestyle,” Halle says.



About Cut 2 Size Parts

Cut 2 Size Parts specializes in high quality cabinet and closet component parts for the trade and do-it-yourselfers. Easy to order online site: http://c2sparts.com/cabinet-components/ Most standard material orders are shipped within 4 business days!

Cut 2 Size Parts - 5380 Larry Caldwell Drive; Prescott, AZ 86301 www.C2Sparts.com sales@c2sparts.com 928.420.7030

About Lockdowel

Lockdowel provides fast and simple manufacturing, assembly, and installation solutions for cabinets, furniture, closets, fixtures and architectural millwork. Patent # 10,197,081. Lockdowel 41920 Christy Street, Fremont, CA 94538 , (650) 477-7112 www.lockdowel.com Lockdowel – Tested. Proven. Patented worldwide.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.