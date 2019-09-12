Rewarding L.A. Launching 5 Exclusive Rewards to Help Fund Kids Meditation

www.RewardingLA.com Fun Shopping for Good Join to Help Kids and Enjoy VIP Tix www.RewardingLA.com Join Kathryn Keown and Team for Fun Rewarding Weekend

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Rewarding LA and will reward referrals to companies to help fund fun kid cause with luxury experiences, products and services.

Do you love to help kids in LA and have Fun for Good....join us to do both” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency sponsoring Rewarding LA Fun for Good to inspire participation and help fund Meditation in Schools taught by moms. People make referrals to help recruiting for good generate proceeds; will earn One Time Exclusive Reward (fitness vacation, luxury shoe shopping, one of the favorite wines, specialized beauty services, or VIP seats for LA sports).According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, adds "Recruiting for Good is helping fund cause 'Inspiring Rewarding Meditation,' with a fun mission to teach kids peace of mind and improve their lives."1. $2500 Beauty on Montana (Beauty Park Spa, Skin Laundry, or Veronica Skin Care, enjoy gift card).2. $5000 for Luxury Shoe Shopping Experience (choose your favorite L.A. shop to enjoy gift card).3. Battle for LA Basketball (Enjoy 2 tickets in section 100 for March 8, 2020 Game Clippers vs. Lakers).2. One Bottle of 2010 Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (750ml).3. Ultimate Fitness Vacation (All-Inclusive experience in Lake Tahoe with Kathryn Keown, and the team).How to Earn One Time Exclusive RewardBe the first to participate, before December 1, 2019.1. Refer a company that retains Recruiting for Good for search in LA.2. When Recruiting for Good finds the referred company a new employee and earns a finder's fee; $1,000 is donated to help fund Meditation classes for kids.3. Recruiting for Good rewards one of 5 (One Time Exclusive Rewards).Carlos Cymerman adds, "Do you love to help kids in LA and have Fun for Good....join us to do both."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is helping fund cause 'Inspiring Rewarding Meditation,' with a fun mission to teach kids peace of mind and improve their lives. Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds from placements to hire moms who teach meditation...launching in 2020.. To learn more visit www.RewardingMeditation.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA to inspire participation, and help fund Rewarding Meditation. Built for people who love to make a difference, and have Fun for Good...enjoy L.A.'s Best Rewards www.RewardingLA.com Kathryn is the Co-Founder of Hot Yoga Republic in Marin, California ( www.hotyogarepublic.com ). A yoga, Pilates and Bikram studio dedicated to introducing guest to the benefits of a lifelong yoga practice.Kathryn is the Founder of The Ultimate Fitness Vacation, a once a year executive fitness and meditation retreat in locations such as Napa, Lake Tahoe, Hawaii and Alaska ( www.ultimatefitnessvacation.com ).Rachel Goldwater attended UC Berkeley for undergraduate and Pepperdine University for graduate school. Rachel has dedicated herself to learning and educating herself and others. After graduating with a degree in History, she embarked into urban planning working in her hometown and helping it grow. Then she decided to go back to school to study education and child psychology. She worked as an elementary and middle school teacher, and as a pilates instructor. Fitness and health has always been a priority for her. Her biggest job of all has been caring for her twin boys and instilling a love to explore and be curious within them. Rachel has a passion for guiding and encouraging others to follow their dreams and attain their goals. She embraces being heart-full--taking meaningful action using your character strengths and virtues for the common good. Rachel lives in the Conejo Valley with her boys, husband, and spoiled dog.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.