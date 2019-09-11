Regional CIS Experts to Present at Mobile Deployable Communications 2020

Mobile Deployable Communications

Regional speakers will gather at the 13th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw, Poland on the 30-31 January 2020. www.mobiledeployable.com/pr2

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , September 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 13th annual Mobile Deployable Communications Conference will feature high class presentations by esteemed regional presenters from Poland, Romania, Lithuania and NATO.Register by Monday 30th September to save £400 with the early bird discount. Registrations can be made at: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/pr2 This annual military conference is the only one of its kind to address CIS in the Eastern European operational environment. As the capabilities of near-peer adversaries increase, the necessity to remain on the cutting edge of mobile deployable communication grows ever more important.Key regional CIS program managers and communication experts will share updates and guidance regarding future equipment requirements and procurement processes. In addition to the regional presenters, their international allies will present on tactical edge communication and ensuring interoperability.Regional presentations at the conference will include:1) Modern CIS Demands and Strategy of the Polish Armed Forces Brigadier General Robert Drozd, Chief of the Command and Control J6 Directorate, Polish Armed Forces2) Polish CIS R&D: Supporting the Mobile Warrior with Cutting-Edge CommunicationsDr Joanna Sliwa, Head of C4I Systems, Military Communications Institute3) Delivering Communications at the Tactical Edge: Romanian CISColonel Mihai Burlacu, Deputy Head of Communications and IT Department, Romanian Defence Staff4) CIS within the Lithuanian Armed Forces: Building New CapabilitiesMajor Dainius Aleksa, CIS Senior Officer, Defence Staff, Lithuanian Armed Forces5) NATO Force Integration Unit Poland: Enabling a Rapidly Deployable CIS CapabilityMajor Krystian Strzalkowski, J6 Branch Head, NFIU POL, NATO Force Integration Unit PolandSecurity of Mobile Communications6) Challenges and Opportunities in Cyber SystemsLieutenant Colonel Bartosz Jasiul, Head of Cyber Security Laboratory, Military Communication Institute7) Cyber Resilience for Deployable Communications through NATO FrameworksMr Wieslaw Gozdziewicz, Cyber Security Expert, Kosciuszko InstituteThere will also be a pre-conference workshop held on 29th January. The workshop on ‘The Challenge of Electromagnetic Disruption’ will be led by Colonel (Ret’d) Ralph Thiele, Director, Stratbyrd Consulting.The full event programme and speaker line up is available for download from the event website at: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/pr2 -- END –Mobile Deployable Communications ConferenceWarsaw, Poland30-31 January 2020Sponsorship is now open for the conference. Should you wish to speak or exhibit at Mobile Deployable Communications 2020, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



