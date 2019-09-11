Gen Z and Tomorrow’s AI-Powered Mom Examined At M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference

Jola Burnett, VP, GfK

Looking at the future of marketing to moms

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- GfK VP, Jola Burnett, will examine how a Gen Z Mom’s unique experiences, values, and attitudes shape her beliefs and needs as a consumer, as she navigates a new world of work, parenting, and personal relationships at M2Moms® -The Marketing to Moms Conference M2Moms® will be held October 16 & 17, 2019, at Fordham University’s NYC Lincoln Center campus. It is presented by Fordham’s Center for Positive Marketing and attended by national and global brand marketing executives to learn how to build more business with women and moms.The Digital Transformation of MotherhoodBurnett explained, “Whether we know it or not, our lives are already powered by emerging digital technologies - and this trend will only accelerate, transforming every Mom’s daily world. Gen Z is and will be at the epicenter of this rapid-fire evolution, relying on devices and services that we cannot even imagine today. We’ll look at how will she be different from today’s Millennial Mom – and how businesses and brands can prepare for the needs of this highly pragmatic, somewhat cynical new breed of parent.”Moms Many Roles“Jola’s session fits perfectly with this year’s focus on tech,” according to Nan McCann, M2Momsproducer. “We’re featuring sessions on how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Foursquare, BuzzFeed, JetBlack, and Edison Research. Additionally, we’ll explore how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment.”More 2019 Highlights:“Jola’s session also expands another of this year’s topics concerning how inter-generational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. It includes timely new presentations on the very real differences between millennial moms and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women. And we’re looking at how micro-insights help marketers increase their research ROI and get the most out of their data and info. We’ll also take an in-depth look at the moms market in China. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies. It absolutely dwarfs the US market,”Creative Engagement & Awards:“It’s not all work. In keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business.”Jola Burnett Bio:Jola Burnett, Vice President, GfK Consumer Life (formerly Roper Reports), @jolaburnettIn her current role, Jola consults with many Fortune 500 clients, looking at disruptive shifts and forces to make sense of the future. (Jola is obsessed with the future!) She studies U.S. and global consumers to guide her clients on how to connect with today’s and tomorrow’s consumers, tailor marketing strategies and pin-point white spaces and high growth areas. Jola's category expertise includes media & entertainment, advertising and PR, health, consumer packaged goods, personal care, beauty & fashion, food, retail, marketing, government, and non-profit.Jola is fluent in Polish and Russian and proudly holds three college degrees: an MBA from Pace University, with a dual major in Marketing and Finance; a BA in English and American Literature from the University of Wroclaw (Poland); and a BA in American Literature from the State University of New York.Jola represented GfK Consumer Life (Roper Reports) at many conferences including: M2Moms, TMRE, The Media Insights Conference, the North American Shea Trade and the AMA Marketing Conference. She also moderated a panel of experts at the Debunking Millennials, MediaPost event in NYC. Jola is a columnist at MediaPost and Customer Think and an author of “In the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Customers Remain King. What About Workers?”, “Want To See What's Next? Look To Future Moms”, “Tapping the Passions of Food Allergy Moms”, “Retail Today and Tomorrow: Innovating in the Age of Disruption”, the “Global Mindset ahead of the Olympics”, “Power of Visual Influence” and the “Smart Approaches to Green Targeting” blogs.M2Moms/ M2WSponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, AARP, Facebook, Healthline, Foursquare, WongDoody, GfK, The Motherboard, FlashLight Insights, Playwell LLC, Marketing to Mums, Tinybeans, Incite, The Female Factor, The Hunter Miller Group, Edison Research, BuzzFeed, Millennial Ad Network, Foundry 360 at Meredith, Snippies and Tiny Tutus.About M2Moms/ M2WM2Moms-The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W-The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019, Pope Auditorium at Fordham UniversityFor information: www.M2Moms.com www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.comM2Moms& M2Ware produced by PMEEnterprises LLC.



