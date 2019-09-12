Participants To Sponsor Instapreneur Mastermind Events happening in Washington DC September 12th & 13th 2019

The Brand Liaison Team Dara Trujillo CMO SLC. Group Holdings LLC Andrea Hence Evans LLC.

Participants to sponsor “Instapreneur” Rapid Retail Event at the United States Patent and Trademark Office on September 12th an 13th at the Westin Alexandria

This is not only the highest compliment a producer of an event can recieve, but shows a very high level of commitment on behalf of the participants that they are willing to sponsor the event.” — Lindsey Brooks, Creator of Instapreneur the Rapid Retail Mastermind series

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Because space is limited in the first event Instapreneur will also be holding another Instapreneur Rapid Retail Mastermind event at the Westin Alexandria Old Town in Alexandria Virginia on Friday September 13th at 6 pm.For more details please log in more www.rapidretailmastermind.com , space is filling fast and food/drink will be available at the event. The events will be presented by Instapreneur Mastermind Education to view the promo go to https://youtu.be/NXLWVDJez2Y The experts of selling and commercializing ideas are coming to DC to help foster creativity, spurn innovation and help American Inventors realize their dreams.It’s not every day a rapid incubator accelerator learning series rolls into the capital city of the United States of America, especially during both DC Start Up Week and Innovation week beginning on the anniversary of 18th year from one of the most tragic events in US history.Lindsey Brooks, Creator of Instapreneur the Rapid Retail Mastermind series states “ This is not only the highest compliment a producer of an event can recieve, but shows a very high level of commitment on behalf of the participants that they are willing to sponsor the event.”The sponsors include the following companies and individuals:Steven Heller ESQ CEO of The Brand Liaison a top-tier licensing and brand management agency focused on creating new revenue streams for our clients through licensing, strategic partnerships and other brand extension opportunities. Representing both licensors and licensees, their team of seasoned “liaisons” has extensive experience in developing successful brand extension and licensing programs. Their collective experience includes activities with numerous high profile brands including lifestyle apparel brands such as Lacoste, Mudd Jeans, Nautica, Playboy, Liz Claiborne, Geoffrey Beene, Gloria Vanderbilt, Laura Ashley, JEEP, Converse and Skechers, entertainment giants such as Disney, Warner Bros., and New Line Cinema, and sports licensing with the NFL, NBA, NCAA, FIFA World Cup, and many more.They have also worked with major retailers such as Macy’s, Target, Walmart, TJX Group, Hot Topic, Bed Bath and Beyond, Home Depot, Rooms To Go, Jo-Ann’s, David’s Bridal, HSN, QVC and many others. You can find out more about Steven Heller and the Brand Liaison Team at www.thebrandliaison.com Rick Grunden helps anyone retire through either "done for you" real estate, where they show people how to buy pre-sold new homes, using NONE of their own money or from buying already existing cash flowing businesses that require none of their effort or time, so they can live stress free and can even retire if they desire, or continue doing whatever they are truly passionate about, without the need for financial gains, because they have everything they need from their digital online products stores. To find out more about Rick Grunden and the service he provides go to www.BuyCashFlows.com Solomon Brown CEO of Sell- ABLE they offer solutions for Branding, Digital Marketing, Retail Distribution, Warehousing, Public Relations, and Outsource Sales Personnel .They help companies get their products into retail stores, provide outside sales experts that perform and get results and increase conversion rates through digital marketing. for more information on their services go to www.sell-able.com Dara Trujillo CMO SLC. Group Holdings LLC, SLC. Group Holdings is a privately held company with diverse holdings in real estate and other business ventures, including investments in a variety of start-ups and small businesses.They directly invest in companies to help entrepreneurs grow their brands by leveraging our experience, network and 25+ years of business knowledge. In addition to investment and growth funding, SLC. also offers a variety of services for entrepreneurs including business consulting, mentoring, marketing services and more. To find out more about SLC. Group Holdings LLC go to www.slcgroupholdings.com Andrea Hence Evans LLC Law Office of Andrea Hence Evans is your one stop shop to intellectual property protection. We offer services that encompass all areas of intellectual property law such as patent, trademark and copyright law.We are committed to providing you with the personal and professional attention you deserve in order to create your own valuable and marketable intellectual property portfolio. Our services are easily distinguished from others. Working as a former Patent Examiner and Trademark Examining Attorney at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Andrea Hence Evans, Esq. utilizes her education, legal skills and resources, training, and hands-on USPTO experience to assist you in protecting your patent, trademark or copyright. To find out more about the Law Office of Andrea Hence Evans go to www.evansplaw.com According to Lindsey Brooks CEO Instapreneur Mastermind, organizer and producer of the event "Instapreneur The all new Rapid Retail Mastermind is an all day workshop focused on sharing expert secrets that can help you take your idea to market. Highlighting DC Start up week and Innovation week in our nations capital built to help jumpstart entrepreneurship and educate innovators about resources and options that can help them in their inventing journey. It is meant to be a resource and is hands on education based in that rapidly takes someone from concept to market or to even a step by step plan in the length of the 1 day event.” For more information go to:This is a must attend event, this action packed start up and instant innovation style program weaves between short form lightning talks with question and answer sessions to expert panels to mentor style tables where attendees will be given free advice and access to actionable steps to take an idea to market instantly at the tables.Attendees will learn from Successful Product Marketers, Founders of companies, Attorney’s and meet well known TV Pitch People who will work with skilled product developers, manufacturers and funding partners to teach how to conceptualize, create and market your idea.

Instapreneur Rapid Retail Mastermind event promo



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.