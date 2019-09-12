Runecast Announces Partnership with Pure-Play Software Distributor Prianto

LONDON, UK, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Runecast Solutions, a leading provider of patent-pending predictive analytics for VMware environments, today announced that it has combined forces with another strong European business IT solutions partner, Prianto, ahead of receiving Horizon 2020 grant funds for expanding its virtualization solution to new platforms.The announcement comes just after the Dutch press announced that Runecast would be the recipient of a Horizon 2020 grant for Runecast Analyzer, its automated predictive analytics and remediation tool for mitigating issues, helping to ensure security compliance, and alleviating any potential downtime in VMware-based data centers."Runecast is ahead of the curve, so it's a crucial time for us to partner with reputable solutions providers to maintain our foothold and put any potential competition further behind us," said Ched Smokovic, VP of Sales & Marketing at Runecast. "We are confident that our partners will also greatly benefit by adding Runecast Analyzer to their solutions offerings."Runecast Analyzer provides real-time predictive analytics and reporting for VMware-based data centers, ensuring greater on-premises security compliance toward DISA STIG, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and VMware Security Hardening, as well as mitigating costly troubleshooting and downtime. New research by a Swedish organization reveals that companies lose between $400,000 to $700,000 on average annually as the result of network outages – and that many of these outages can be prevented.Some organizations already using Runecast Analyzer to mitigate service risks and ensure maximum data-center efficiency and performance include: Chevron, Erste Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, de Volksbank , Fujisoft, Scania,and the German Aerospace Center (DLR)."We are happy to offer the sophisticated Runecast solution now in our worldwide portfolio," said William Geens, Managing Director of Prianto. "The unique analysis approach not only saves time, but also ensures security and compliance. As a Value Added Distributor, we are exactly the right partner to take advantage of the growth opportunities in the market."The new partnership will provide Runecast a local presence in more regions, a calculated move to grow Runecast market share and provide Prianto with an unparalleled solution for its customers on two continents."In terms of what we offer VMware admins, we mostly compete for IT budget, not on features or benefits," said Mr. Smokovic. "This is why it's so important for us to invest in relationships that grow our brand awareness, as Runecast Analyzer provides immediate ROI, which in turn enables additional investments."Runecast customers routinely report immediate insights, saved manpower, and peace of mind from using Runecast Analyzer in their data centers.About PriantoFounded in 2009, Prianto is a pure play software distributor that has grown into a group of companies covering Europe and North America. The company’s goal is to establish long-term, successful business relationships while relying on absolute channel loyalty, selling only to IT resellers to offer high-margin and innovative software solutions as a trusted partner for resellers, systems integrators and Managed Service Providers. For more information visit www.prianto.com About RunecastRunecast Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in London, UK, with several offices worldwide, and is a leading provider of patent-pending, actionable predictive analytics for VMware vSphere, vSAN, NSX and Horizon environments. Its award-winning Runecast Analyzer software, regularly lauded by vExperts, provides real-time, continuous VMware support intelligence for companies of all sizes. IDG Connect named Runecast one of “20 Red-Hot, Pre-IPO Companies to Watch in the 2019 B2B Tech” space. For more information visit www.runecast.com



