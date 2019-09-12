Concealed Baseboard Heating Co. Announces Innovative New Home and Decor Product

Concealed Baseboard Heating's new product changes the way we view heating with the release of its innovative 2nd generation CBU-2000 heating unit.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new and innovative heating product has entered the residential and commercial renovation and new construction marketplace.The Concealed Baseboard Heating Company has announced the release of the 2nd generation of its patented and innovative Concealed Baseboard Heating Units, the CBU-2000.Concealed Baseboard Heating Units are an excellent, affordable alternative or replacement to bulky and unsightly conventional baseboard heating units, panel radiators and cast-iron radiators.The Concealed Baseboard Heating Units install completely between the wall’s studs and finish with a Max Air-Flow™ Decorative Cover. The CBU-2000 product connects to new or existing copper or PEX piping. Each unit provides a generous 2000 BTU’s of heating comfort to any residential or commercial space. One CBU-2000 equivalent to 4-6 feet of high output conventional baseboard heating units including; Slant/Fin™, Haydon™, Argo™ and others.Now Available from a fast-growing number of dealers, the company has begun the expansion of its dealer network across the United States and Canada.Roger Thomas, CEO of Concealed Baseboard Heating Company says, “Our product has a multifaceted appeal for builders, contractors, architects, property owners, whether residential or commercial. For anyone looking to renovate an existing home or commercial space or build a new home or commercial space, Concealed baseboard Heating Units are an excellent choice. In the case of new construction, the units can be installed and completed during the framing of the walls, before the walls are closed or finished."In addition, "Contractors and heating professionals love this because they get paid much sooner, sometimes months earlier. They get paid well before the walls are primed, painted and finished, the product pays for itself many times over. Contractors and DIY’ers can transform their space from older, bulky and unsightly radiators to Concealed Baseboard Heating Units, giving the space a much-needed facelift and adding value to the space. The response from architects, designers and homeowners and builders has been overwhelmingly positive. They can now design with more space in mind and much more inspiration to go along with their creations. This makes our heating units a win-win for everyone, from builders and contractors to end-users,” says Mr. Thomas.Perfect for homes, condos, apartment buildings and small or large commercial spaces, CBHC wanted to develop a product that is innovative, sleek and also functional and their Concealed Baseboard Heating Unit products are ready to change the way people think of heating.Recessed/In-Wall installation with Max Air-Flow™ Decorative CoverHydronic Heating Technology2,000 BTUs high heat outputInstalls between wall framing studsDual-Coil heating technology4x heat output vs. competitionUniversal boiler compatibilityLightweight 8 lbsUnit Dimensions: 24” Width x 8 ¼” Height x 2 ½” DepthMax Air-Flow™ Decorative Cover dimensions: 29 ¼” Width x 6 ¼” HeightWith a growing presence in North America, Concealed Baseboard Heating is adding new quality-dealers and retailers to its expanding distribution network.To become a dealer/distributor or to learn more about Concealed Baseboard Heating Units visit: www.ConcealedHeating.com About Concealed Baseboard Heating CompanyFounded in 2018, Concealed Baseboard Heating Company is a US manufacturer of its proprietary brand of Concealed Baseboard Heating Units (CBHUs). The company’s Concealed Baseboard Heating Units are engineered to be completely recessed into the wall, and only a Max Air-Flow™ Decorative Cover is visible when installed.Concealed Baseboard Heating Units offer significant improvements when compared to conventional baseboard heating units, panel radiators or cast-iron radiators. Users save significant space and obtain a clean, sleek aesthetic, resulting in added value. A streamlined installation procedure saves installers significant time and money during installations and increases project and workforce productivity.Concealed Baseboard Heating Units are ideal for residential, commercial, retail and industrial heating applications.Company Information:Concealed Baseboard Heating Company LLC48 Wall Street, Suite 1100New York, NY 10005Contact: Roger ThomasPh: 212-235-7311ConcealedHeating@gmail.com###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.