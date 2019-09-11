The Inspiring Community Footprints Leader

Okta Viandra, Community Footprints Champion Local Kindergarten Visit at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali Buggy Tour around the Resort Exciting Craftsmanship at Ritz Kidz

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proud to announce that it has raised over USD$16,000 for local community initiatives in the first half of 2019. As keen proponents of ‘giving back’, and active participants of Community Footprints – the brand-wide environmental and social responsibility program, the beachfront resort in Nusa Dua has recorded 1,243 staff volunteering for 43 events so far this year.

Leading the team is Okta Viandra, Assistant Director of Human Resources. A true champion of the Community Footprints Program, he unites the staff and drives community outreach programs, with activities ranging from fun runs to environmental initiatives to internship training programs for disadvantaged youth.

“There is an old saying, ‘It is better to give than to receive.’ Giving is an act of kindness, no matter how small the amount you have to donate, or how little time you have to give, it makes a difference for those in need,” says Okta who volunteered to run the Community Footprints Program when the resort opened in 2014.

The program has a focus on child well-being, poverty relief and protecting the environment, and Okta describes the Ladies and Gentlemen of the resort as “Happily volunteering,” their time and energy to various causes, contributing more than 3000 hours of voluntary work in the first half of 2019. The good work will continue for the remainder of the year with various activities to include, Run to Give September 21st, regular beach and temple clean ups, English classes at Yayasan Hati Mama Orphanage, blood donations and ongoing fundraising to provide essential provisions for Yayasan Wana Seraya – a local home for the elderly.

“The Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali are truly the heart and soul of the resort. As well as creating an exemplary experience for guests at our beautiful beachfront resort, many of the staff are also actively involved in helping the local community. Okta Viandra is a great inspiration to all the staff, and brings vital energy and passion to both his Human Resources position and his role as Champion of Community Footprints. Every resort-led initiative is an opportunity to provide a positive impact on our local community, and it is through this ongoing support that we genuinely hope to make a meaningful difference,” says General Manager Karim Tayach.

