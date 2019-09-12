iconik Hybrid Cloud Media Management Now Native on FreeNAS

iXsystems iconik Plugin for FreeNAS

Availability of new iconik plugin makes it easier than ever to store and archive digital media content with FreeNAS

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- iXsystems and iconik are pleased to announce that FreeNAS can now natively act as a storage repository on the iconik smart media management platform. The new iconik storage gateway plugin is now available in the Available Plugins section within the FreeNASweb interface. Once installed, it allows for easy, always available access to shared files in FreeNAS from any location.ICONIK POWERS YOUR WORKFLOWiconik streamlines media management by making local and cloud-based assets discoverable from a single interface. Users in editing, broadcasting, or any content-driven industry can easily ingest, manage, search, and collaborate on their digital files effortlessly. With the new plugin, it is easier than ever to store and archive digital media content with any FreeNAS system.MANAGE ASSETS NOT FILESiconik transforms your media files into usable, manageable assets. Accessing the web-based portal brings all your digital content into a single, searchable view. Users can comment and interact with their team, add metadata to media for better searchability, and even integrate with Adobeproducts, such as Premiere, After Effects, and Photoshop. Files stored across different physical locations, as well as the cloud, are all viewable in a “single pane of glass” to streamline cross-site coordination.“The combination of global availability through iconik’s cloud-based platform, and FreeNAS' ability to deploy storage anywhere is perfect for cross-site users and film production crews.” - Parham Azimi, CEO, iconik MediaDEPLOY ANYWHEREFreeNAS is the world’s number one Open Source storage software, powering file sharing, backup, and data protection on both large and small systems. You can deploy FreeNAS on systems ranging from a few drives to systems with multi-petabyte scalability. Use cases include edge systems onsite in the field or remote office, high-speed all-flash accelerators, or mission critical data stores with 24/7 support. Both FreeNAS and TrueNASsystems are part of the same series of products, work together, and can be managed by TrueCommand™.“The new iconik storage gateway plugin allows our users to not only protect and share their media files, but to now manage them easily as well. The iconik smart media platform is a perfect addition, helping turn FreeNAS storage into a comprehensive multimedia management solution.” - Brett Davis, Executive Vice President, iXsystemsNow available on FreeNAS, the iconik storage gateway plugin will be coming to TrueNAS systems as well in version 11.3. For users new to the iconik platform, there is a limited time code with a free 300 credits available via this link . A quick guide on how to install the plugin and get started is also available.For more information please view the corresponding datasheet , and feel free to contact iXsystems or iconik for any questions or inquiries. We look forward to hearing from you!About iXsystemsThrough decades of expertise in system design and development of Open Source software (FreeNAS, FreeBSD, OpenZFS and TrueOS), iXsystems has become an innovation leader in a global marketplace that relies on Open Source solutions, high availability storage and servers, technology partnerships, and expert support. Since its founding in 2002, thousands of companies, universities, and government organizations have come to rely on iXsystems’ enterprise servers, TrueNAS Unified Storage, and consultative approach to building IT infrastructure and Private Clouds with Open Source economics. Millions of tech-savvy users also download and deploy our Open Source software each year. More information can be found at www.iXsystems.com About iconikiconik is a smart media management platform built for the hybrid cloud. iconik allows for customization by using the user’s existing on-premise and cloud storage, AI licenses, and use of the rich iconik API. Users can store and share files from anywhere, collaborate on projects, and create their most iconik work ever - whether they’re working alone or as part of a global team.



