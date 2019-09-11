TESTOIL LEADS INDUSTRY WITH WASTE OIL RECYCLING INITIATIVE

TestOil's Lucian Szokai with Waste Oil Furnace

TestOil just announced a waste oil recycling program designed to reclaim used oil to heat the company’s headquarters.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, U.S., September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TestOil, an industry leader in oil analysis, just announced a waste oil recycling program designed to reclaim used oil to heat the company’s headquarters. This initiative supports TestOil’s objective of leading the industry in environmental stewardship.

The program involved the major investment of a state-of-the-art Clean Burn waste oil furnace that will turn TestOil’s processed oil samples into heating fuel. Not only does this innovative initiative save the company money in terms of heating costs and waste oil pickup, it also represents a key facet of TestOil’s dedication to protecting the environment.

“Because we process so many oil samples every day, we are in a wonderful position to make a positive impact on our environment through responsible stewardship,” said Mary Messuti, chief operating officer, TestOil. “Knowing that the EPA encourages onsite recycling, we hope other companies will follow our lead.”

According to Clean Burn:

• Waste oil has nearly twice the energy value of coal and more energy than home heating oil.

• One gallon of waste oil has the same amount of energy as 18 kilowatt hours of electricity.

• Just two gallons of waste oil can provide electricity to run the average household for approximately 24 hours.

Lucian Szokai, TestOil’s Senior Instrumentation Reliability Engineer and RSO (Radiation Safety Officer), is the waste oil recycling project lead. “For the last few years, we have been looking at ways to process our waste oil more efficiently and effectively,” he said. “The management was very supportive of this initiative and recognized this would be a win-win all the way around.”

Because of TestOil’s commitment to company-wide excellence, they went with a top-of-the line waste oil furnace that features a patented heat exchanger and an advanced burner that preheats oil to optimize combustion. The furnace will burn 1.2 gallons of waste oil per hour to heat the warehouse and parts of the lab. When the oil is burned, it will dissipate without creating environmental pollution.

“This is pretty much the Cadillac of oil burning furnaces,” Szokai said. “That’s why we decided to go with Clean Burn®. They are the best in the industry—with the best products on the market and excellent service.” Szokai expects the furnace, which produces about 175,000 BTUs per hour, to recycle about 500 gallons of waste oil per year.

With more than 30 years of experience in the oil analysis industry, TestOil focuses exclusively on assisting industrial facilities with reducing maintenance costs and avoiding unexpected downtime through oil analysis program implementation. As industry experts in diagnosing oil-related issues in equipment such as turbines, hydraulics, gearboxes, pumps, compressors and diesel generators, TestOil provides customers with a guarantee of same-day turnaround on all routine testing. With in-house certified training professionals, TestOil offers lubrication and oil analysis training, private onsite training, certification training and exams, and educational webinars. For more information on partnering with TestOil on oil analysis programs or training opportunities visit www.testoil.com.



