Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 2 comes to the Showboat in Atlantic City on Saturday, September 14th

Bloodsport 2

Bringing back one of the most gripping events of the year, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 2 comes to The Showboat in Atlantic City

It's the ultimate hybrid. MMA meets Pro Wrestling in the most intense, physical, and groundbreaking event in years. Who will survive when the shit gets real?” — Brett Lauderdale, Owner of Game Changer Wrestling

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Josh Barnett and Chris Dickinson to fight in Bloodsport 2 at The Showboat in Atlantic City on Saturday, September 14thJosh Barnett's Bloodsport 2 is an event that puts the world's best fighters into the ring (with no ropes) and tests them in an environment unique to all of sports and entertainment. It is MMA meets Pro Wrestling where Barnett will fight Chris Dickinson for the title card.This year’s event brings talent from around the globe together. The world's most accomplished MMA stars, pro wrestling's "real life tough guys," and the fighters in between meet in a ring where the only way to win is by knockout or submission.Bloodsport 2 will take place at The Showboat Hotel (801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 0840) on Saturday September 14th and hosted by Ed O'Mac.The event will be available live and free on FiteTV ABOUT JOSH BARNETT Josh Barnett is an American mixed martial artist, professional wrestler and color commentator currently signed to Bellator MMA, competing in their Heavyweight division. Barnett previously competed for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where he is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. In 2003, Barnett won the King of Pancrase Openweight Championship and was a finalist in both the 2006 PRIDE Openweight Grand Prix and the 2012 Strikeforce Heavyweight Championship Grand Prix. He has also competed in Affliction, World Victory Road, DREAM and Impact FC. In Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Barnett won the Inaugural Metamoris Heavyweight Championship in 2014.CONTACT: HGPinkPR, Janell Barrett-Jones at jbj@hgpink.com or Niki Dec at nd@hgpink.com



