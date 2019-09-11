South Carolina’s Hammock Coast Welcomes Vacationers Back Following Brush With Hurricane Dorian

From the area’s acclaimed, pristine beaches to its historic and eco-tourism, the Hammock Coast is primed to host visitors for the always popular fall season

GEORGETOWN, SC, US, September 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Carolina’s Hammock Coast, comprised of six beautiful coastal communities in Georgetown County - Pawleys Island, Litchfield, Murrells Inlet, Garden City, Georgetown and Andrews - is welcoming vacationers back to one of the state’s leading destinations.The Hammock Coast was brushed by Hurricane Dorian but avoided the worst of the storm’s wrath. From the area’s acclaimed, pristine beaches to its historic and eco-tourism, the Hammock Coast is primed to host visitors for the always popular fall season.“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the people of the Bahamas, who bore the brunt of Hurricane Dorian,” said Mark A. Stevens, director of tourism development for the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce. “We were fortunate to have escaped the worst of the storm, and we are thrilled that since the weekend, we have been welcoming vacationers back to the Hammock Coast. Visitors will be coming from across the country to enjoy the area’s famed beaches, events and golf courses, and they can expect to find all in prime condition.”The Hammock Coast is home to some of the Southeast’s premier fall events, including the 30th annual Georgetown Wooden Boat Show (Oct. 19-20) and the Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art (Oct. 3-19), and all will go on as scheduled.Vacationers relish the tranquil pace and natural beauty of a trip to the Hammock Coast, enjoying oceanfront resorts and private beach houses.Brookgreen Gardens, one of America’s premier outdoor sculpture gardens, has reopened, as has Kaminski House, South Carolina’s Maritime Museum, Hobcaw Barony, Hopsewee Plantation and all of the area’s major tourist attractions.Pawleys Island, which was named one of America’s top 10 islands for golf, is home to some of the nation’s premier courses, highlighted by Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, Pawleys Plantation and True Blue Golf Club. All of the area’s courses have reopened and are ready to host golf groups.The historic city of Georgetown is also welcoming visitors to the Harbor Walk and beautiful Front Street, where eclectic eateries and shops are once again open for business.More information about the Hammock Coast is available at www.HammockCoastSC.com About South Carolina’s Hammock CoastGeorgetown County’s casual charm and Southern hospitality earned it the nickname Hammock Coast. Adventure and relaxation blend together in perfect harmony, like the flowing and ebbing of waves on the county’s famed beaches. With six communities – Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, Georgetown and Andrews – comprising the pristine coastal area between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, visitors can experience South Carolina’s Hammock Coast like never before.Georgetown, named one of America's Best Coastal Small Towns two years in a row, offers an abundance of accommodations for guests, including hotels and cozy bed and breakfasts. Georgetown marinas welcome boaters from around the globe.For more information about Georgetown and the Hammock Coast, visit www.HammockCoastSC.com



