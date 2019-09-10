Evoke Neuroscience takes on TBI, PTSD with the US Air Force

The eVox System aids in diagnosis of cognitive disorders

Evoke Neuroscience has been awarded a SBIR Phase I contract by the United States Air Force for its diagnostic device, the eVox® System

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evoke Neuroscience has been awarded a working contract by the United States Air Force (USAF) for its diagnostic device, the eVoxSystem.The contract is part of the USAF Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I program that provides the framework for a fully integrated solution with Air Force constituents.Timely diagnosis of military personnel with mTBI, stress-related conditions, PTSD, and related memory loss or cognitive symptoms is critical and brain-based biomarkers can help. The eVoxSystem is a medical device that acquires computational EEG/ERP biomarkers to provide automated, objective, and non-invasive measurements of brain function to aid in diagnosis. The contract award enables the Air Force to acquire and evaluate eVox specifically for use cases with USAF stakeholders.Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the SBIR process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants, and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, and now in 19.2, the Air Force has begun offering 'Special' SBIR topics that are faster, leaner and open to a broader range of innovations.“For the last 5 years, eVox has been used to support the mental health and medical care of U.S. Military personnel,” explains Marinela Gombosev, Evoke Neuroscience CEO. “Through this AFWERX SBIR Phase I contract award, we look forward to expanding access to objective biomarkers of brain function to Air Force service members who are deserving of the best available tools and medical care.”At the conclusion of Phase I, Evoke will present a plan to deploy its technology -identifying USAF opportunities with the most critical need and highest potential benefit -for a subsequent AFWERX SBIR Phase II contract award.This contract award expands upon Evoke Neuroscience’s government contract portfolio which includes a Veterans Health Administration Contract for the eVoxSystem (#36F79718D0348), that enables the VA and other federal organizations to purchase the eVox System at pre-approved pricing via the Veterans Administration’s FSS Contract, via GSA Advantage, or GSA eBUY.About Evoke Neuroscience:Evoke Neuroscience ( www.evokeneuroscience.com ) was formed in 2009 with the mission to improve diagnosis and treatment of cognitive disorders with objective, clinically meaningful and easy-to-use products. Primary and specialty care physicians can use eVoxto acquire objective and stable biomarkers of brain function in-office via a non-invasive procedure, in order to aid in the diagnosis of cognitive and mental disorders. Doctors should use their professional judgment in determining when the eVoxSystem is appropriate to aid in diagnosis.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.