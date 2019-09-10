Georgetown Law Becomes a Member of the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ)

The NCJFCJ Is the Nation’s Oldest Judicial Membership Organization

The NCJFCJ and Georgetown Law recognize the importance of diversity and educating the public on the role and importance of the court system

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) announced Georgetown Law as a member of the oldest judicial membership organization in the country.The NCJFCJ and Georgetown Law recognize the importance of diversity and educating the public on the role and importance of the court system. Both organizations align to improve the judicial system by providing the latest resources, research, and continuing education to those dedicated to serving children and families in the judiciary. Through this partnership, dual members will have full access to the benefits of both organizations, which include educational and networking opportunities.Based in Washington, D.C., Georgetown Law is the leading U.S. law school for clinical education, with programs including the Juvenile Justice Clinic and Initiative and the Domestic Violence Clinic.“This partnership will create wonderful new opportunities for our many students, faculty, and fellows deeply engaged in juvenile justice and family law through our clinics, centers, institutes, and academic scholarship,” said Georgetown Law Associate Dean Kristin Henning. “We are excited to join forces with the NCJFCJ, an organization dedicated to supporting those who serve families and children in the legal system.”Since 1937, the NCJFCJ has served as the leader in providing continuing education opportunities, research, technical assistance, and policy development in the field of juvenile and family law. The NCJFCJ is a nonprofit organization with nearly 2,000 members nationwide and internationally. In its 82-year history, the NCJFCJ has expanded its membership from judicial officers to attorneys, law enforcement, social workers, court administrators, organizations and law students and schools. The NCJFCJ’s mission is to provide judges, courts, and related agencies involved with juvenile, family, and domestic violence cases with the knowledge and skills to improve the lives of the families and children who seek justice.“The strength of the NCJFCJ’s mission and legacy is its members,” said Joey Orduna Hastings, NCJFCJ CEO. “The core knowledge of the court system begins with a well-educated student passionate to improve the lives of the children and families they will serve. The NCJFCJ is thrilled to welcome Georgetown Law, share membership benefits and resources with one of the most prestigious law schools in the country. Together, we are stronger.”About Georgetown Law:Georgetown University Law Center is a global leader in legal education and the preeminent U.S. law school based in the nation’s capital. A world-class faculty of celebrated theorists and leading legal practitioners offers students an unmatched breadth and depth of academic opportunities. Second to none in experiential education, the Law Center’s numerous clinics are deeply woven into the Washington, D.C., landscape. More than 20 centers and institutes forge cutting-edge research and policy resources across fields including health, the environment, human rights, technology, national security and international economics. Georgetown Law equips students to succeed in a rapidly evolving legal environment and to make a profound difference in the world, guided by the school's motto, “Law is but the means, justice is the end.”About the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ):Founded in 1937, the Reno, Nev.-based National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, is the nation’s oldest judicial membership organization and focused on improving the effectiveness of our nation’s juvenile and family courts. A leader in continuing education opportunities, research, and policy development in the field of juvenile and family justice, the 2,000-member organization is unique in providing practice-based resources to jurisdictions and communities nationwide.



