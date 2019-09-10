Bariatric Surgery Multivitamin Named 2019 New Product of the Year

Universal Body Labs UBL Vitamin Absorption chart Universal Body Labs

Universal Body Labs’ bariatric multivitamin has been named the 2019 New Product of the Year by Supplement News.

DES MOINES, IA, USA, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Body Labs' recently launched bariatric multivitamin has drawn the attention of many bariatric surgery patients around the world due to its composition, ease of use and effectiveness. It has been named the 2019 New Product of the Year by Supplement News.A complete multivitamin with 29 essential nutrients plus a 42 super fruits, vegetable blend and enzyme complex, the company's Bariatric Liquid Force Multivitamin has also received an Amazon's Choice badge for its popularity on the expansive marketplace."Our team has developed the best bariatric multivitamin for patients who have undergone bariatric surgery. Each capsule is packed with a complete range of nutrients that the patient needs before they can make a full recovery. Our experts manufacture the multivitamins in FDA-certified labs with strict adherence to international standards. Good Manufacturing Practices are observed at every stage on the line until the product is shipped. Unlike other brands, we do not add any extra calories or sugars during processing," says Roger Vegors, a spokesperson for the company.Research has shown that the body absorbs only 10 to 25% of the nutrients contained in vitamins on the market. To compensate for this deficiency, patients must take multiple capsules every day. UBL's proprietary Bariatric Liquid Force Multivitamin has a high nutrient absorption rate: the body processes 98% of the vitamins and antioxidants in the capsules within three minutes after ingestion. Bariatric surgery patients will only need to take two pills per day with or without food, and the company says its vitamins have been formulated to be easy on stomachs, with no aftertaste or indigestion."We offer an empty bottle guarantee for our customers. Take the whole bottle, and if you do not agree it is the best vitamin you have ever taken, contact us for a full refund," continues Vegors.Those interested in learning more about the Universal Body Labs Bariatric Liquid Force Multivitamin can visit the company's website or Amazon storefront.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.