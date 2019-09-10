RDI Locking DC Power Cables

RDI Locking DC Power Cable

Deliver High Performance and Noise Immunity

MOUNT KISCO, NY, USA, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- RDI today announced the introduction of its LZSB Series of premium Locking DC Power Cables. These DC power cables deliver high quality materials and performance featuring high noise immunity coaxial shielding, molded flexure relief and high resistance to harsh environments.The LZSB Series is available in Plug-Plug, Jack-Jack, Plug-Jack and includes straight-through and right-angle configurations. Available in a variety of colors, lengths and termination options, the LZSB Series come standard with Plug-Plug 5.5mm O.D and 2.1mm I.D barrel connectors providing an ideal power coupling and distribution solution for Industrial, IT, Appliance, Consumer, Medical and Automotive markets.Offering high contact reliability, long mechanical life, low contact resistance, high current and coaxial shielding the LZSB Series of DC locking power cables provide a secure, noise immune and cost-effective solution for your power coupling and distribution requirements.The LZSB Series Locking DC Power Cables are available beginning September 2019.About RDI – For over 30 years RDI has been a leading provider of Electronics Manufacturing Services, Standard and Custom Electromechanical Components, Design and Development Services and developer of ODM products. RDI is an ISO-9001-2015 and ISO-13485-2016 certified manufacturer headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY, and has over 500 employees worldwide along with a state of the art 90,000 square foot design and manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China.Visit https://rdiusa.com



