National Center for Performance Health Launches Program in Hillsborough County Schools to Focus on Emotional Well-Being

National Center for Performance Health announced that it has launched its Academic Champion program at The Collaboratory Preparatory Academy, in Tampa, FL.

Our Academic Champion program is specifically designed to remove the stigmatism around mental health and help children achieve their maximum potential.” — Rahul Mehra M.D., CEO National Center for Performance Health

TAMPA, FL, USA, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Center for Performance Health announced today that it has launched its Academic Champion program at The Collaboratory Preparatory Academy, in Tampa, FL. The implementation of this program is being funded by a grant from Children Across Borders.

Academic Champion was designed by leading psychiatrist, Dr. Rahul Mehra, for use in K-12, colleges, universities, and graduate schools. It destigmatizes, raises awareness, and improves access for students whose academic performance has been impeded by emotional challenges. Through prevention, early intervention, and a multi-tiered system of supports, Academic Champion increases school safety and improves student success. The program features 24/7/365 access to a licensed clinician experienced to triage academic performance concerns, protocols for early identification of high-risk students, on-site trainings for students, staff, and families.

Children Across Borders is a 501 c(3) organization led by well-known philanthropists Vivek and Sharmila Seth. It provides financial and non-financial support to children-focused, non-profit, grass roots organizations primarily in the areas of education, health, housing and wellness across the United States and India. Their work is personally driven with adherence to high standards and accountability, leading to a positive impact on our community and the country.

Academic Champion is thought to be the only physician led evidence-based healthcare program in the country focused on improving mental health and emotional wellbeing. The innovative program improves learning, concentration, impulse control, short-term memory, and positively impacts academic performance. Given the national, statewide, and local mental health “crisis” in schools, this unique approach of normalizing emotional well-being and increasing access to healthcare is positioned to rapidly expand.

“The team at NCPH is very passionate about helping children to manage stress and improve performance,” said Rahul Mehra M.D., CEO and Chief Physician Executive of the National Center for Performance Health. “Our Academic Champion program is specifically designed to remove the stigmatism around mental health and help children achieve their maximum potential.”



About National Center for Performance Health

The National Center for Performance Health is a unique organization designed with one goal in mind – to help you become your best. Our dedicated team is headquartered in Tampa, FL and led by Rahul Mehra, M.D. Our services are never out of reach with our professional network of over 10,000 providers, physicians, and psychologists throughout the world. All our coaches are highly qualified and hold advanced degrees in the behavioral health field with at least two years of relevant clinical experience. We use advanced medical research and technology to achieve proven results. If you’ve ever thought about taking your game to the next level, then we can help.

About Children Across Borders

Children Across Borders is a charitable organization that paves the way for children of the world to a brighter future by providing sustained support in the form of education, health, housing, and wellness to under-privileged children while enabling the educational and cultural enlightenment of all children. Children Across Borders creates a network of support by partnering with people and organizations who have chosen to dedicate their lives to helping these children lead healthy, fulfilling lives. Organizations that they support (grass roots, non-governmental organizations, & educational institutions) provide multi-faceted education programs, health and medical benefits, shelter and suitable housing, and basic wellness necessities including food, clothing, and clean drinking water. More on the organization can be found at www.childrenacrossborders.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.