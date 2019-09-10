Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Homestar Financial Group
September 10, 2019
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Homestar Financial Group
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
Homestar Financial Group, Inc., Manteno, Illinois Written Agreement, dated September 27, 2010 Terminated September 3, 2019
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.
