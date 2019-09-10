Mr. Prakash Bhosale appointed as India Business Head of BEST FOR, A European Lifestyle Brand

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEST FOR EUROPEAN LIFESTYLE BRAND has signed collaboration with Mr. Ashish Raval of 1Marche who has a strong business and entrepreneurship legacy of hospitality business, real estate and export& import. India as its master franchise said Mr. George Leventis global CEO BEST FOR market is slowing down and this is a business model that can give high returns on investments the first retail brand who gives 40% margin to franchise in branded life style segment. Legal and finance adviser CA Harsh Patel, Global CEO of Water & Shark USA was present and said Retail Market in India has seen a blast in the later past, opening up a few fascinating doors for career in diverse sections and at distinctive levels. The rising interest for customer items across the globe is relied upon to give a further support to the development of the retail segment.The BEST FOR has their stores worldwide among 18 regions and now in India. The brand offers products across 10 categories which includes men, women, kids, health and beauty, electronics, home accessories, office accessories, digital accessories, Creative and antique product, seasonal products, keeping its aphorism as high caliber. They have products for every ones needs in a single spot.The BEST FOR is outstanding to people of each individual, age, and income. Concentrating on the client's shopping knowledge BEST FOR makes a wonderful domain through which everybody encounters the delight, the design and the sound method for living and enhance the product structure and gives extraordinary consideration to product management. BEST FOR demand the decision of the correct product from everywhere throughout the world and consistently give clients the most ideal services.1Marche appoints Mr. Prakash Bhosale as India’s Business development Head for BEST FOR INDIA after it launched its first store in India. BEST FOR is a Pioneer European Company with headquarters based in Thessaloniki, Greece, after its successful journey across Europe, They now enters the Asian markets and opens their first store in Mumbai, India on July 2019.Mr. Prakash Bhosale said franchise is the most profitable business in India as Indian Franchise Industry touching $72 billion in year 2021 which has a working class of more than one billion people who are prospective buyer of such products and is currently situated as a major force in the global economy and prolific ground for investment in retail and business development. There is a lot of opportunity in Retail Franchise in India. The Retail sector contributes nearly 10 % to the GDP of India and around 8 % of the employment. We are very much confident to do 100 stores across India in 3 years, where this only brand offers 40% margin in Branded life style segment.Mr. Prakash Bhosale has robust 2 decades of experience in entrepreneurship domain in media, IT, Retail, education industry segments. He is renowned columnist on entrepreneurship & startups. He has written more than 1100 articles, his 3 published books also available online.



