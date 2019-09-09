ProBaller Energy Drink by Brady Bunte

NEWPORT BEACH , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brady Bunte – ProBaller Ultra-Premium Energy Drink

Until recently, I have never been one to buy or drink energy drinks. When I think of energy drinks, I think of “Red Bull”, “Monster” or “Rockstar”. I recently tried a new energy drink on the market, “ProBaller Ultra-Premium Energy Drink”. I think what initially caught my attention was the packaging, it’s quite unique, very cool and simple and very different than anything that I have ever seen before. When I tasted ProBaller I was even more impressed! It doesn’t taste like your typical energy drink, it taste more like a Fresca or Cactus Cooler and is quite refreshing! I was so intrigued with this new brand that I decided to do a little research on ProBaller. I discovered that it was specially crafted to mix with tequila to compete with Red Bull-Vodka drinks in bars, restaurants and nightclubs. What a great idea! I have never heard of a tequila mixer energy drink before. So I tried it, I mixed one 12oz can of ProBaller with 1.5oz of tequila with a squeeze of lime and WOW, it’s a perfect margarita!

Brady Bunte then discovered it has less calories, carbohydrates and sugar than any of the other energy drinks on the market. ProBaller also has some very impressive enhancement ingredients, i.e., Guarana Seed extract, Milk Thistle, Ginseng, Inositol, L-Carnitine, Niacin, Vitamin B3, B5, B6 & B12. In each can, you’ll receive a sustained platform of energy that doesn’t spike up or dip down. Each 12oz can also has approximately 1 full teaspoon of Agave Nectar as sweetener! I then immediately understood why it taste so good as a tequila mixer.

Sports Energy Drinks still lead the market today with a customer base of extreme sports atletes, racing enthusiast and wild and crazy thrill seekers… Looking at the packaging and ingredients of ProBaller I can clearly see a brand that really speaks to true professional athletes, legends and sophisticated business individuals, AKA: “ProBaller’s”, and with the ultra-premium ingredients and natural herbs and vitamins I completely understand ProBaller’s clever marketing strategy.

I looked up the meaning of “ProBaller and found this in the Urban Dictionary: ProBaller, One who plays ball like a Pro. If someone is Baller at absolutely anything, he/she has the right to call themselves a “ProBaller”. A ProBaller tends to be "THE SHIT".

I think that whether you are about to play the game or watch it! ProBaller is that sweet spot between refreshing and energizing and speaks to the ProBaller in all of us! I think that the leading name in a “Sports Energy Drinks” is about to change!

