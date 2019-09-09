Winners Announced: Video Games about Gaslighting

First place winning game about gaslighting is 'Last Shred of Reality'

Annual game design contest by nonprofit org Jennifer Ann's Group challenged game designers to create a violence-free video game about gaslighting.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of the ongoing problem of the use of gaslighting in abusive relationships an Atlanta-based charity challenged video game developers to create video games about gaslighting to teach young people about this form of psychological abuse. Since 2008 the nonprofit organization Jennifer Ann’s Group has produced video games promoting healthy dating relationships by focusing on different themes. Past contests have covered topics like consent, bystander awareness, and teen dating violence. This is the first year that the charity has addressed the issue of gaslighting.

Today Jennifer Ann’s Group is announcing the 2019 winners of its annual video game challenge.

'Last Shred of Reality' – Another Kind - Belgium

'Lamplight Hollow' – Luciano Sgarbi - UK

'LED Gaslight' – Naomi Norbez - USA

'Gaslighting Under the Sea' – Sam Schneider - USA

According to Drew Crecente, Executive Director of Jennifer Ann's Group: “These video games engage and educate young people about important issues like psychological or emotional abuse in dating relationships. By allowing game players to safely explore this issue through an interactive video game they are better able to recognize and avoid this form of abuse should it happen to them in real life.”

Research has shown that one of the most difficult things for teenagers to do is to seek or accept help. To that end, exploring concepts regarding healthy relationships through video games has been shown to be more effective than traditional pen-and-paper learning.

Jennifer Ann’s Group’s use of bespoke video games is an evidence based approach to abuse prevention that has been shown to change unhealthy attitudes about relationships in a single game session – only 20 to 40 minutes long.

These new games about gaslighting are currently undergoing some additional development work and will be available later this Fall. For more information about gaslighting and to sign-up to be notified when these games are available please visit www.gaslight.games.



