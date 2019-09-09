Auto/Mate Integrates DMS with Text2Drive Text Messaging Platform

We have reached a point where dealerships must embrace and use texting, or they risk being perceived as behind the times” — Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto/Mate Dealership Systems announced today it has successfully completed all dealership management system (DMS) integrations with Text2Drive, an advanced two-way text messaging platform designed to help dealers improve the customer experience, increase profitability and raise CSI scores. Auto/Mate's dealership customers now have the option to use Text2Drive’s platform to communicate with sales and service customers."Studies show that 98 percent of text messages are opened and 75 percent of customers would like special offers sent to them via text message,” said Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate. “We have reached a point where dealerships must embrace and use texting, or they risk being perceived as behind the times.”“DMS integration allows dealerships to leverage many of our platform’s advanced features such as automated texting, service to sales mining, recall notice marketing and mobile checkout,” said Gregg C Owen, COO of Text2Drive. “Auto/Mate and Text2Drive connecting seamlessly creates a synergy that provides simplicity with intelligent automation that is unrivaled.”The Text2Drive platform is engineered for legal compliance and meets all federal regulations. In the service lane, Text2Drive has been proven to reduce inbound calls, increase customer repair approvals and increase CSI response rates and scores. In the sales department, Text2Drive is used to increase lead generation, encourage sales interactivity, mine for equity customers and optimizes BDC communications.Auto/Mate's integration program, Open/Mate , is based on open standards so that third-party vendors can easily integrate with the DMS. Auto/Mate's open integration program keeps integration costs low for vendors, saving auto dealers money while providing them with more vendor choices.For more information visit www.automate.com About Text2DriveText2Drive has provided the auto industry two-way text communication since 2008. No text messaging platform offers the power and simplicity of Text2Drive. Created and designed to help dealers improve the customer experience, increase profitability and raise CSI scores. Text2Drive offers a host of advanced features including ‘17’ automated text message types, mobile video app for phones and tablets, recall notice marketing, parts notification and declined service interfaces, full BDC capabilities, internal and group chat instant employee to employee communication, mobile checkout/bill payment with E-Signature using Speed Checkout, a service to sales mining tool, appointment calendar invites, service history profiles and dealer website interactive marketing for service coupons, vehicle sales, dealership employee connections and live chat.More than 1,500 satisfied dealership customers use Text2Drive to streamline service processes and convert more sales leads into customers. For more information visit https://text2drive.com/ About Auto/MateAuto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPSis a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,500 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,500 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.



