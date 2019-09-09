Miracle Method Will Make You a Believer

Miracle Method has been saving customers money and reinvigorating worn baths and kitchens since 2002. Miracle Method is not limited to countertops – bathtubs, tile walls and shower pans can alsobenefit from the quick and affordable refinishing process. Miracle Method Boulder Logo

LONGMONT, CO, USA, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the 17 years that Brian Weber has been the owner and operator of Longmont’s Miracle Method franchise, he’s seen numerous surface refinishing businesses come and go. Either they over promised and under delivered, didn’t know how to use their own products, or simply lacked the good help required to go the distance.

Miracle Method is still here, standing strong, saving homeowners and developers money while providing a product that far outlives others of its kind.

Tubs and countertops wear out. We all know that. And where most surface refinishers use an acid-etched mechanical bond, Miracle Method’s proprietary chemical bond resurfacing can revitalize a bathroom or kitchen in less than 48 hours. A Miracle Method refinish versus replacement equals up to a 70-percent savings. And Miracle Method has more than 30 colors with which to refinish a surface in your home that includes tubs, countertops, ceramic tiles, showers, floors and fiberglass.

“The biggest misconception about refinishing is that it’s all alike,” says Weber. “But our chemical bond is unlike any other. So before you replace that shower pan or bathtub, find out if it can be resurfaced. With Miracle Method, the life expectancy will be nearly the same as replacement with much easier maintenance.”

Who uses Miracle Method?

The company has steadfast clients including Boulder Housing Authority, the University of Colorado, hospitals, hotels, resorts, contractors, and of course thousands of happy homeowners. Whether it’s a brand new home with a puddle in the tub, a chip in a bathtub caused by falling tile or tools during new construction, or an older home being renovated, contractors seek out Miracle Method. “I have used Miracle Method of Longmont for years now,” says Robert Schumaker, supervisor of structural trades at the University of Colorado Boulder. “We have used their product in bathrooms, mechanical rooms and cafeterias. Their product transforms the look of the room and is excellent for sealing the floors from leaking below. Brian Weber and his crew are professional and have been a pleasure to work with. Some of the floors they have sealed were above labs and collectable locations. They and their product have eliminated the leaks and saved the University countless man hours and damage to equipment and collectables.”

Residential customers often come to a crossroads after years in a home when they want to update and modernize bathrooms and kitchens but don’t know the first thing about how. But they know who does: Miracle Method.

Miracle Method of Longmont uses all low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) products from which any odor dissipates very quickly. Coatings are responsibly recycled, and of course since no replaced surfaces are taking up landfill space, the company’s carbon footprint is minimized.

Brian and Lynne Weber, the married co-owners of Miracle Method, are deeply rooted in Longmont. Lynne was born and raised here and Brian has been here since high school in the early 1970s. Brian’s career background includes construction, house painting and drywalling, and machining. In 2011, Lynne read an article about Miracle Method in the Daily Camera’s At Home publication, and was very interested in pursuing a franchise. While Lynne worked at Ball Aerospace, Brian got trained and worked out of the garage for a year, during which time Lynne’s brother Tom and nephew Sean came on board. Voila – a true family business was born! Today Miracle Method employs eight, including Sean’s sister Sarah. “All our people are like family,” says Brian. “Most have been with us longer than five years. We instill a strong work ethic in our staff, and we’re always honest with customers. We really only have our reputation. Our word is what we are. What we say is what’s supposed to happen. We don’t want to sell anyone on stuff we aren’t really doing.”

People come to the Miracle Method showroom to touch and see their colorful finishes, and learn about how much money they can save. They are quick to realize they can put money into other things and never have to grout or caulk again, other than where the tub meets the wall. A tub “tile and tearout” can cost up to $10,000, and Miracle Method is generally 50- to 70-percent cheaper and includes a five-year warranty. Their estimates are always free of charge and free of pressure. There’s no need to oversell the product because Miracle Method’s bond sells itself. And at the Longmont store, the staff is constantly learning about the latest applications for their product and any new technical wizardry that can help them do an even better job. The training involved in becoming a Miracle Method tech is comprehensive. It requires much determination and skill, and those who make it through are easily some of the best technicians in the business.

Here’s an example of the integrity you can expect with the Miracle Method team. A lady used their services to refinish a tub in 2004, and she called in 2014 wanting it redone because it had dulled over the years. The technician let her know that a cheaper wet sand and buff would get it shining like new and that a second refinish wasn’t necessary. That’s how Miracle Method operates: The customer’s best interest first and honesty at all costs.

Miracle Method was founded 40 years ago and has now served well over a million customers. There’s no one else out there who can match the quality, consistently great service, or stunning results. And there’s certainly no other refinisher that can save you so much money. So if you’ve got the remodeling bug, get inspired by the photo gallery online at miraclemethod.com/boulder. Start dreaming!

Miracle Method of Boulder

1822 Sunset Place,

Suite A, Longmont

720.574.1095

miraclemethod.com/boulder



