ACC GLOBAL MEDIA features Sheri Fogarty & Sheri Fogarty Healing

SHERI FOGARTY Founder of SHERI FOGARTY HEALING SHERI FOGARTY Founder of SHERI FOGARTY HEALING

ACC Global News Spotlights Sheri Fogarty of Sheri Fogarty Healing on Healing Energy, Addiction, Meditation and Wellness

From her own personal life experiences to volunteering to help people from all walks of life, Sheri Fogarty has gained the knowledge needed to help assist anyone seeking lasting happiness in life.” — ACC NEWS RESEARCH DEPARTMENT

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sheri Fogarty , Founder of Sheri Fogarty Healing on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9TH, 2019 at 12NOON (12:00 p.m. EST., Toronto, CanadaContact: Sheri FogartyPhone: 1 (416)-602-2777Email:Sheri@SheriFogartyHealing.ComWebsite: WWW.SHERIFOGARTYHEALING.COM Contact: ACC Global Media , 1-888-725-0554 www.Accglobalmedia.com(Talk Radio)ACC Global Media Spotlights Sheri Fogarty of Sheri Fogarty Healing on Healing Energy, Addiction, Meditation and WellnessACC News Talk Radio Spotlights Sheri FogartyToronto, Canada – Walls are made to be broken. Obstacles are made to be overcome. As humans, we take on many levels of stress and emotional/physical pain. While the effects vary, one thing is for sure… outside professional perspectives can be life changing. Certified Reiki Master and Spiritual Wellness Coach Sheri Fogarty of Sheri Fogarty Healing has proven time and time again that you can rise above any challenge.Sheri’s professional experience spans three decades and thousands of clients incorporating a result-oriented approach. With international reach, Sheri utilizes an assortment of techniques and modalities to relieve such issues as stress, anxiety, emotional/physical pain, addiction, lack of esteem and so much more. Modalities include Reiki, meditation, energy healing, and a path of self-love to name of few. All of her amazing services can be found at www.sherifogartyhealing.com As Sheri understands the importance of meeting client needs, she makes herself available by phone, in person and video chat so people across the globe, at any time, can get the assistance they need. With intentions to guide her clients outside of sessions, Sheri is excited to release her authorial debut with her eBook entitled The Healing Light, which is tentatively scheduled for release later this year.“People will use this book to learn about the energy body and how to meditate or deepen their experience of meditation by using meditation for healing. They will be able to bring Healing Light into their energy body on their own using specified guided meditations. They can be used daily or when dealing with emotional pain, or to raise the vibration of the energy body,” exclaims Fogarty. “Meditation is inherent in being human. Everyone knows on a soul level how to meditate but we have forgotten how to be still and connect with our inner-being. Meditation is essential – it connects us to our goodness”“Over the years, I’ve developed the ability to tap into the emotional body so I can help to dissolve energy blocks that have formed as a result of emotional pain. Once we dissolve the energy blocks, we can move forward. Healing our pain allows the heart and mind to come together. When this happens, our light gets to shine.”Sheri Fogarty will be featured on ACC News Talk Radio www.blogtalkradio.com/accglobalmedia on Monday, September 9th at 12pm EST. For more information about Sheri Fogarty visit www.sherifogartyhealing.com , email sheri@sherifogartyhealing.com or call 416-602-2777.Thank you for sharing this vital information with your clients, network of colleagues and co-workers! Please tune in at show tab below.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.