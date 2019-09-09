ELU becomes a member of Amsterdam Economic Board’s Network Council

Amsterdam Economic Board

European Leadership University joins the Amsterdam Economic Board’s Network Council in its mission in creating the most adaptive labor market in Europe by 2025.

ELU is activating talent for the new jobs and especially educating underrepresented people. Amsterdam Economic Board has adopted the same ambition in one of its challenges, the Talent of the Future.” — Ruben Nieuwenhuis, Chair of the International Advisory Board

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, September 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- European Leadership University has become a member of the Amsterdam Economic Board’s Network Council . The university joins the board to further its mission address urban challenges and make Amsterdam Metropolitan Area one of the world’s top three innovative regions in the world.The network council brings together over 80 companies, institutions and municipalities to initiate and promote new initiatives that help address the transition challenges the region of Amsterdam faces. The board offers tech and startup partnership opportunities and peer-2-peer learning to its innovation-driven members.Ruben Nieuwenhuis, Chair of the International Advisory Board of the Amsterdam Economic Board, is glad to see ELU in the council: "ELU is activating talent for the new jobs and especially educating underrepresented people. Amsterdam Economic Board has adopted the same ambition in one of its challenges, the Talent of the Future. We are happy to see ELU join forces."With its unique competency-based education model, European Leadership University directly supports the board’s mission to create the most adaptive education and labour market of Europe in the city of Amsterdam. The university offers graduate degrees in the most on-demand industries like data science and cyber security and connects global, job-ready talent with organisations facing a tech shortage in and around the city of Amsterdam.As part of its membership activities, European Leadership University will lead a pioneering research project on the tech skills gap in the Amsterdam economic area. In addition, the university is also a founding member and supporter of TechConnect, a programme to help balance the mismatch between supply and demand in the tech workforce in the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area. TechConnect’s program director, Viktor Bos, is excited to see the university: “We welcome ELU on board as the first foreign University. They are a great add on to the network of the Amsterdam Economic Board and TechConnect.”About Amsterdam Economic BoardThe Amsterdam Economic Board – or Board for short – was established to streamline the working relationships between the private sector, knowledge institutes and government organisations, with a view to further increasing prosperity and well-being in the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area (AMA). The Board addresses complex urban issues through innovation and collaboration between the private sector, knowledge institutes and government organisations on the metropolitan scale. The Board focuses on the most urgent challenges and on the fields where parties in the AMA have the expertise, knowledge and manpower to truly make a difference, and that furthermore offer economic growth potential. For every challenge, we have set a target on the horizon, indicating where we want the AMA to be in 2025, when Amsterdam celebrates its 750-year anniversary.About European Leadership UniversityEuropean Leadership University was founded back in 2015 by a team with a background experience of more than 25 years and has grown to become a new generation university and global tech-driven talent developer. It was established to bridge the skills gap businesses face in the technology field. Its unique learning system is flexible, adaptable and employer-driven. European Leadership University also collaborates with employers in different tech companies. So, once the students complete the course and gain the required professional skills, they are linked with suitable employers in Amsterdam who are already looking for skilled data scientists. European Leadership University’s number one concern is to prepare students for the working world once they complete their degree. It is a member of the Amsterdam Economic Board's Network Council and has partnered with institutions including the Data Science Foundation.



