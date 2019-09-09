Senior Military from NATO to provide updates on Maritime Systems and platforms at Maritime Information Warfare 2019

Maritime Information Warfare 2019

SMi Reports: Senior experts from NATO will be presenting at the 3rd Annual Maritime Information Warfare conference, in London this November

In recent years, NATO has stepped up its efforts in Intelligence by creating an Assistant Secretary General position and a NATO Intelligence Division to better understand the security threats.NATO continues to optimise its intelligence capabilities to facilitate timely and relevant support to Allied decision-making and operations. This includes improved early-warning technology and greater intelligence sharing (particularly on terrorism, hybrid, and cyber threats).With this is mind, SMi's Maritime Information Warfare Conference taking place on the 18th- 19th November 2019 in London, will include a variety of senior military experts from NATO, where they will discuss topics and updates on Maritime Systems and Platforms as well as ways to improve Data Exploitation.The NATO presentations include:Captain Timothy Unrein, Operations Intelligence, NATO MARCOM will be presenting on 'Developing MARCOM's Information Warfare Doctrine and the Effect on the Landscape of Maritime Information Warfare'.• How will this new doctrine generate greater interoperability in the realm of: C4I, ISR, Cyber Warfare, Information Exploitation• What does this doctrine look like now and how was it developed with the best interests of NATO forces in mind• How does MIW doctrine improve on and make specific NATO Information Operations doctrine• The impact of this doctrine on intelligence operationsCommander Thomas Smith, Section Head, Joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance/ Targeting, Strategy and Policy Unit, Joint Intelligence and Security Division, NATO will be presenting on 'Maritime ISR for the NATO Alliance: Overcoming the Challenges of the Increasing Complexity of Systems, Platforms and Data that Inform ISR Capabilities'.• Increasing the Alliance's ability to respond to quickly evolving, real world events• building and practicing processes to allow the concentration and synchronisation of intelligence collection capabilities at short notice• Working toward ensuring the operational fielding of NATO's Alliance Ground Surveillance, (AGS), delivery of which will occur in 2019• Further developing the analytical team at Sigonella which conducts processing, exploitation and dissemination• Developing a GEOINT Policy to provide increased coherence and lead to greater cooperation and better stewardship of both Alliance and National GEOINT resourcesCommander Matt Garrison, Information Operations Planner, NATO Allied Maritime Command will be taking part in a panel discussion on 'How can NATO Nations Unify Information Warfare to Improve Interoperability?'.



