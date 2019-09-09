Instapreneur Mastermind Education presents Innovation week with Instapreneur Mastermind Events all over Washington DC

Lindsey Brooks On Set The Boardwalk Brand Team Peter Mendham Promoting The Bottle Rocket

The experts of selling and commercializing ideas are coming to DC to help foster creativity, spurn innovation and help American Inventors realize their dreams

Instapreneur The all new Rapid Retail Mastermind is an all day workshop focused on sharing expert secrets that can help you take your idea to market” — Lindsey Brooks CEO Instapreneur Mastermind, organizer and producer

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Instapreneur Mastermind Education Presents “Instapreneur” Rapid Retail Event at the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday September 12th at 11 am.Because space is limited in the first event Instapreneur will also be holding another Instapreneur Rapid Retail Mastermind event at the Westin Alexandria Old Town in Alexandria Virginia on Friday September 13th at 6 pm.For more details please log in more www.rapidretailmastermind.com , space is filling fast and food/drink will be available at the event.It’s not every day a rapid incubator accelerator learning series rolls into the capital city of the United States of America, especially during both DC Start Up Week and Innovation week beginning on the anniversary of 18th year from one of the most tragic events in US history.The US has come a long way in those 18 years and experts say it is just getting better; but things are changing people are innovating and their is massive growth in the innovation space.Lindsey Brooks, Creator of Instapreneur the Rapid Retail Mastermind series doesn’t see any of this as a coincidence, she sees it as a special moment in history. Lindsey’s background most recently is in launching consumer products through Television and Facebook she has been studying why consumers say Yes for almost 18 years; she with the help of her team have helped evolve the consumer product development landscape; grown category offerings for consumers and has brought advertising of direct consumer goods from from the traditions Brick &mortar methods and “Yell and sell” as seen on TV pitches to an aspirational and selective Facebook consumer.The event will include world renown speakers, business leaders and industry experts, workshops and mentor table talks- this event is free and on a first come first served basis. These experts are donating their time to give free education and share the resources that helped contribute to their success.Contributing to the event will be some of the worlds leading experts in their field including but not limited to:Carlos Siqueiria "Chief Disruption Technologist"Alec Stern Co-founder Constant ContactSean Kanan Author of Success Factor X and Celebrity presenterPeter mendham Live Shopping Host and Facebook influencerMichele Kanan Producer and product marketing strategistJason Gonzalez Product Development ConsultantMichael Schlesinger Esq. Schlesinger and AssociatesJake Wilson Facebook MarketerJohn Cremeans " Ceo and Chairman Mercury Digital Media"Moniladae Coley “ Judah Partners”Vito Papariello" Billion Schmidt Private EquityDara Trujillo Managing Partner SLC Holdings Group LLCSolomon Brown CEO of Sell- ABLEPeter Mendham " International live shopping host”Andrea H. Evans, Esq Patents and Trademarks AuthorityBob Toddfield Ceo Leimark, Retail strategist Alex Frakking Co founder Hit LaboratoriesDr Draion Burch Author - SpeakerSteven Heller ESQ CEO of The Brand LiaisonPaul Holeman CEO Pitch with Paul Co.Dr. Terry Warren CEO Global Communications NowRick Grunden CEO Funding for Cash Flows LLCAccording to Lindsey Brooks CEO Instapreneur Mastermind, organizer and producer of the event "Instapreneur The all new Rapid Retail Mastermind is an all day workshop focused on sharing expert secrets that can help you take your idea to market. Highlighting DC Start up week and Innovation week in our nations capital built to help jumpstart entrepreneurship and educate innovators about resources and options that can help them in their inventing journey. It is meant to be a resource and is hands on education based in that rapidly takes someone from concept to market or to even a step by step plan in the length of the 1 day event. ““My vision for this event was I found it incredibly hard at first to find resources for helping me test my ideas, I had to learn everything myself, being a high school drop I wasn’t going to become a college professional but I knew how to sell I realized it takes a lot of trial and error to learn the proper steps to guide an idea to fruition.My colleagues and friends were open and shared a lot with me that I learned and use everyday that helped me garner my own success and I just want to share all that knowledge with everyone I can.” Says Brooks“Second, I am extremely passionate about the future of work, in my new book “Instapreneur leveraging your biggest asset: YOU” which really dives deeper into entrepreneurial concepts from a gorilla, sales, and hustle first position; it disrupts the traditional mentality that you have to have giant banks backing you and tons of money to build a brand; we teach people the new art of leverage by encouraging them to become entrepreneurs and adopting a side hustle; whether that is taking the idea to a farmers market to prove it sells or using Airbnb to rent an extra room in the house so you can fund an idea; while teaching lean principles to launch a product without spending tons of money on things that don’t prove out product market fit; I feel this mastermind distills the answers to the questions I always had about taking an idea and making it a reality, commercializing it and seeing it become successful. The most exciting part about this it walks an individual through starting a company, testing, innovating, design, video, funding, manufacturing and so much more and provides free resources to product or idea creators that just want more information about the process, “ Brooks shares.This is a must attend event, this action packed start up and instant innovation style program weaves between short form lightning talks with question and answer sessions to expert panels to mentor style tables where attendees will be given free advice and access to actionable steps to take an idea to market instantly at the tables.Attendees will learn from Successful Product Marketers, Founders of companies, Attorney’s and meet well known Tv Pitch People who will work with skilled product developers, manufacturers and funding partners to teach how to conceptualize, create and market your idea.

Instapreneur Rapid Retail Mastermind event



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.