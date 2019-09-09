Veronica A. Wright of NU Concept Courier & Logistics to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some people are doing exactly what they were put on this earth to do. Veronica A. Wright is one of those people.

Wright is the President & CEO of NU Concept Courier & Logistics, Atlanta’s premier independent courier and logistics service. As an industry leader, NU Concept Courier delivers packages or freight anywhere in the United States. Whether it’s an envelope or a truckload, customers can trust NU Concept Courier & Logistics for dependable deliveries 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“When a package is delivered on time, it's like a touchdown; that's how I feel,” says Wright. “When I take a job, I don't just take a job. This is my life. I put my whole life into this because I love what I do. We get a package from point A to point B on time, and we make our customers happy.”

Though NU Concept Courier & Logistics has been around for 18 years, Wright has been in the industry for 35 years.

“One day someone asked me, ‘You like to drive?’ I said, "I love to drive." They said, "Why don't you be a courier? It's just delivering packages.” On my first day to deliver a package, my adrenaline was just pumping. I was like, ‘This is good! I’m out of the office, in my car, making money. This is cool!’”

By the time she stopped driving in 1989, Wright was making $3,000 a week in her Volkswagen Bug. Small wonder Wright is known as the hardest-working woman in the industry.

“I just loved it. I loved it. We call it getting bit by the courier bug,” recalls Wright. “I learned every ZIP code within at least 50, 60 miles of this city because I was told we get paid that way. And we didn't have GPS. We had to think, use common sense and read a map book. I learned how to dispatch. I did route work. customer service supervisor, administrative, which led to full management of a courier company. I was confident in handling it all.”

While most courier services are focused on the bottom line, Wright’s experience has allowed her to focus on the details. Today, NU Concept Courier & Logistics boasts a fleet of 50 drivers, a 6,000 square foot warehouse in Lawrenceville, GA and a location in Savannah, GA, with plans to expand to Houston, Charleston and Charlotte.

“Anything I do I put all myself into it,” says Wright. “Ninety-five percent of my customers have never met me, I have no turnover, and I've got drivers with me for 20 years. At NCC we are one big happy family.

“I'm grateful for God. He just gave me every gift I needed to run this business and do a great job,” says Wright. “I love my company so much and I want to see it last forever. I would never sell out because nobody's going to treat your family like you treat your family.”

For more information NU Concept Courier& Logistics, visit www.nuconceptcourier.com



