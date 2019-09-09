Rightside Up Apparel Launches Positive Lifestyle Clothing Line

How Rightside Up Technology Functions Rightside Up Apparel For The Entire Family Rightsize Up Touch Point Technology

BISMARK, NORTH DAKOTA, USA, September 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rightside Up Apparel launches a positive lifestyle clothing line using technology to deliver inspirational messages. This makes the apparel unique and different in that the messaging comes from the first ever interactive touchpoint. This new technology is currently patent pending. The Rightside Up Apparel clothing line promotes a positive lifestyle message with quality and style that fits into everyday life. It is initially being introduced to the faith based community.The apparel line is designed to encourage people to live life the best they can! The distinctive "R" logo represents a subtle yet powerful message, reminding the wearer to live life Rightside Up. Plus, permanently attached to every piece of apparel is a small fabric touchpoint, “BSITL, an acronym for “Be Strong in The Lord”. It is a reminder that you are not alone. “Be Strong In The Lord and Live Life Rightside Up” is a powerful message on its own. However, the BSITL touchpoint is also the catalyst for accessing a positive, motivational video message on a cell phone. Simply download the free Rightside Up Apparel app from the Apple Store or Google Play to a cell phone. Once downloaded, the app can be activated to scan the BSITL touchpoint and the cell phone plays a short and powerful video message.Rightside Up Apparel recently participated in Thrive Fest, a3 day, 5000+ attendee event featuring Christian recording artists Toby Mac, J.J. Weeks, Zealand Worship, Pauren Wells and many more. Shawn Bergstrand, CEO and founder of Rightside Up Apparel, said “We were very excited about the positive response from the attendees. They loved the clothing and their overwhelming interest in the touchpoint technology was incredible.”Doing something useful and helpful for others supports the company virtues of feeling good and living life the best that you can, and Mr. Bergstrand believes that one of the most valuable things that Rightside Up Apparel does as a company is to give back. The company’s “Buy a Shirt, Give a Shirt” program benefits persons and organizations in need by donating a shirt for every piece of apparel sold. “I wish I could say that together we are going to save the world, but unfortunately that’s not the case. However, when there is a bigger smile on a person’s face, or someone feels better about themselves because of their new shirt, or this is the only shirt they might have for now, or even someone just knows that there are people who care enough to give, then we are making a difference in lives, and it is with one shirt at a time.”Rightside Up apparel was created out of the promise that life is a journey. Everyone has a life story, and it doesn't matter where they’ve been. It's where they are going that counts! We all have the power to choose the self-righting attributes of forgiveness, hope, love and faith that enable us to live Rightside Up. Rightside Up Apparel has incorporated these qualities into the meaning behind their clothing line and has given clothing a voice with positive and inspirational video messages. They use subtle graphics with powerful meaning behind them.The apparel comes in men’s, women’s and youth sizes and includes T shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, tank tops, polos, leggings, shorts, performance ware, 1/2 zip, 3/4 sleeve, caps and accessories. For more information or to order positive and inspirational lifestyle Rightside Up Apparel go to: www.rightsideupapparel.com



