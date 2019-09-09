Investorideas.com, and www.renewableenergystocks.com look at how real estate plays a key role in the renewable energy sector

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleantech Podcast- C Level Management Talk about Solar's Success in 2019 (OTCQB: $SING) (NYSE: $HASI) (NASDAQ: $EVSI)How Real Estate Plays a Key Role in the Renewable Energy SectorPoint Roberts WA, Delta BC – September 9, 2019 – Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering renewable energy stocks through its portal www.renewableenergystocks.com issues a special edition of the Cleantech and Climate Change podcast, made up of a series of interviews with thought leaders and C-level management discussing the growth in solar for 2019 and beyond.Mr. William Ralston, President and Director of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) talks about growth in the company's subsidiary Direct SolarListen to the podcast:Ralston, discussing News of Direct Solar's Partnership with My Home Group Real Estate, LLC said, "It's a huge opportunity for both companies, My Home Group is a phenomenal company. They have been on Inc 500 the last 5 years in a row as one of the fastest growing companies and it's a wonderful relationship for us, as the key to Direct Solar is continuing to work with homeowners that are looking for solar."Discussing what Direct Solar means as part of the SinglePoint story going forward, he stated, "The acquisition of Direct Solar is a fundamental pillar for the business and has really shaped and changed the trajectory of us, being that there is a huge amount of revenue. It's going to be a profitable business. This is going to shape SinglePoint and allow us to grow to get to the next level. We have been up to the plate a lot, we have taken a lot of swings at different projects and here, we have got one that we have acquired and it's taken off like a rocket."Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HASI) Chairman, President and CEO, Jeff Eckel talks about the Company's solar divisionListen to the podcast:Talking about their solar divisions, Mr. Eckel said, "Solar is getting the benefit of its significant cost reductions and improved performance and this does seem to be the year of solar. With respect to utility scale solar, we have found the most value we can add is in owning the land underneath the projects. We are the largest owners of land underneath solar projects in the world."Envision Solar International Inc. (NASDAQ: EVSI) President and CEO, Desmond Wheatley discusses their key products and infrastructure disruption powered by solarListen to the podcast:When asked about real estate and solar relationships developing as a new trend after Envisions announcement regarding the adding of Accesso Real Estate firm to their customer base in July, Mr. Wheatley told Investorideas.com "No question about that in my mind at all….regardless of whether the business is coming from government or enterprise; they all have one thing in common and that is commercial real estate…"



