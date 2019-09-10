Contempo and Lorain County Community College to Offer Online Entrepreneurial Education Badges Insights, Advice & Tactics

President, Contempo Design + Communications, Founder of the Female Entrepreneur Summit, Cleveland, Ohio Marcia Ballinger, President, Lorain County Community College

Female Entrepreneur Summit Attendees Offered Discounted Registration

I am so thrilled and honored to be partnering with LCCC President Marcia Ballinger and the College on this continued education initiative for entrepreneurs” — Renee DeLuca Dolan, President of Contempo Design + Communications

CLEVELAND , OHIO, UNITED STATES , September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contempo Design + Communications and Lorain County Community College (LCCC) are partnering to launch an original learning series for entrepreneurs. Three courses will be available beginning in January 2020—“The Go-Getters Guide to Business Planning,” “Essential Ingredients for Work/Life Balance” and “Five Legal Traps to Avoid.” “From a scalable startup to a small lifestyle business, strategic planning, time management and legal fundamentals are important when beginning any venture,” says LCCC President Marcia Ballinger. Ballinger believes the flexibility of the college-developed Canvas courses will be appealing for busy founders. “Everyone’s schedules are hectic, but that’s even more true when you’re starting a new business, so we wanted to give time-starved entrepreneurs looking for guidance a trusted resource they can access online when it’s most convenient for them.”Interactive videos enhance the online toolkit and each one-hour course includes an electronic completion badge. Individual courses will be available at a cost of $79 each. As the producer of the annual Female Entrepreneur Summit (FES), Contempo President/Founder Renee DeLuca Dolan understands the value of connecting entrepreneurs to the advisors and resources they need. “I’m so thrilled and honored to be partnering with LCCC President Marcia Ballinger and the College on this continued education initiative for entrepreneurs,” says DeLuca Dolan, acknowledging this suite of offerings fits in with her larger vision for expanding access to much-needed entrepreneurial resources. “This certification evolved from an idea I had following last year’s FES event; I know I would have benefitted from programs like this when I started my business.”To celebrate the rollout of the new program, DeLuca Dolan and LCCC are offering FES 2019 (Wednesday, October 23, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) attendees the opportunity to register at a discount of $20 per course OR a bundle price of $150 when they sign up for all three—a savings of 37 percent. A day-of FES drawing will give two Summit attendees complimentary class bundles and the chance to earn Certificates of Leadership Initiative for Enrichment (LIFE).To learn about FES 2019 speakers and networking opportunities or to register, visit contempocleveland.com/event/female-entrepreneur-summit-2019.# # #ABOUT FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR SUMMIT – Wednesday, October 23, 2019, will be the eighth year that more than 400 attendees gather to share knowledge, resources and inspiring stories of success at an event tailored specifically to the unique needs of Northeast Ohio female business owners.ABOUT CONTEMPO DESIGN + COMMUNICATIONS – Contempo develops custom visual communication solutions that help businesses achieve their marketing and branding objectives. From memorable visual branding and logo materials to dynamic websites, interior spaces and experiences, Contempo helps clients achieve results.ABOUT LORAIN COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Established in 1963 as Ohio’s first community college, Lorain County Community College has served the Northeast Ohio community providing education and training for more than 50 years offering degree and certificate programs in over 100 majors and disciplines.



