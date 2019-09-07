Real Estate Company’s Innovative Model Helps Agents Maximize Profits without Prospecting Headaches

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty books face-to-face appointments for agents, eliminating need for prospecting, cold calling, and door knocking.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR), the thrill of the real estate industry is about more than just selling homes. The team is on a larger mission to help real estate agents maximize their profits while spending less time in the office chasing down leads and engaging in dreaded cold-calling campaigns. And for the agents taking advantage of Your Home Sold’s innovative system, the results have been life- and business-changing.

Over the past 12 months, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has booked over one billion dollars in real estate transactions for their real estate agents. The team’s innovative system has helped skyrocket partner agents’ businesses while saving them time. Typically, agents spend countless hours tracking down leads and dealing with indecisive and insincere buyers, wasting valuable time and potential for profits from serious buyers. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty set out to change that.

The company focuses on saving agents time by connecting them with leads and booking appointments with serious buyers and listers. The YHSGR team does all the legwork of finding profitable leads and handles booking all appointments for partner agents. Their system is unique because it is the only real estate company that facilitates face-to-face meetings for agents and serious clients.

For agents partnering with Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty, incomes into six-figures are expected. In addition to the income benefits, agents are able to use their time more effectively and close quicker on properties since they are working with serious leads ready to move forward in the buying or listing process.

Agents who become part of the Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty team learn practical and profitable real estate strategies, no matter how long they have been in the industry. The system works best for agents who are driven, coachable, hardworking, and open-minded.

Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty was founded by Rudy L. Kusuma of the Rudy L. Kusuma Selling Team located in San Gabriel. Kusuma is a real estate powerhouse, having earned multi-year accolades as a top producer, the #1 team in California, the top agent, and more. His company has also been cited as a Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Company as well as INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America. This is just a small snapshot of Kusuma’s success, and agents partnering with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty are able to take advantage of Kusuma’s vast knowledge of running a highly profitable real estate business.

“I’m passionate about Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty and helping other agents find that work-life balance they crave while skyrocketing their earning potential,” said Kusuma. “We take the hassle out of prospecting for our partner agents so they can focus on closing deals with serious buyers and sellers in a face-to-face setting. Utilizing our system, our agents can expect to see six-figure incomes out of the starting gate, no matter what their level of experience is.”

To learn more about Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty and their prospecting-free system of real estate transactions, visit http://www.YourBuyerListingAppointments.com

You can also schedule a private business coaching with Millionaire Real Estate Agents Maker and the CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Rudy Lira Kusuma, by calling 626-789-0159







