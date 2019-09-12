IBG Inter Blockchain Group Inc are focusing on the next Big Thing in trading - Quantum AI

CHICAGO, USA, September 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBG Inter Blockchain Group have been using quantum mechanics to maximize the potential of their trading practices since 2018, providing their clients with more options and benefits.Traders are focusing on the Next Big Thing in trading - Quantum AI. Up to now the field of quantum mechanics has been mostly inaccessible to the general public because the mathematics and reasoning are difficult to master.Over the past several years, it has become more common to analyze the dynamics of stock prices by using quantum physics models. One advantage of quantum models over traditional ones is that they are often better at incorporating the effects of market conditions on stock returns. This leads to more accurate modeling overall.Researchers expect that the ability to accurately model stock market dynamics has potential applications for asset pricing, risk management, and asset allocation purposes. The results here might also be applied to comparing stock returns in different markets or different types of portfolios, as well as modeling the interest rate in the bond market.As such, IBG holds an advantage over traditional trading companies that lack the positive effects of having quantum technology to assist them in their trading. In the future ahead, there can only be higher advancement in the usage of quantum AI in trading, and IBG is well placed at the forefront of the trend.



