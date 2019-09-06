Stonehill Increases Standing on Business Journals List of Top Public Relations Firms

Stonehill announced today that it has been included in the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s annual listing of the Top 25 Public Relations Firms.

We are fortunate to have some great customers and are honored that we get to do work for them.” — Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill

TAMPA, FL, USA, September 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced today that it has been included in the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s annual listing of the Top 25 Public Relations Firms. The list was included in the August 23, 2019 issue of the popular business publication. Stonehill was founded in 2016 and was the youngest firm of all the organizations included on the list. Stonehill was ranked number 13 on the list, up from a ranking of 22 the previous year.

Stonehill’s unique set of consulting services and the outcomes achieved for its clients have been recognized by multiple organizations. Stonehill combines Design Thinking, Change Management, Organizational Development, and Advanced Analytics to help companies improve performance and realize their most important goals. Stonehill’s ability to create influence via public relations and content marketing is one of its most implemented service offerings.

Over the last year Stonehill has been recognized by the United States Chamber of Commerce as a finalist for Emerging Business of the Year, Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce as a finalist for Start Up of the Year, Great Agencies as a Top Analytics & Business Intelligence Agency, and the American Business Awards as Entrepreneur of the Year.

“We are very excited to be include on the business journals list,” said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. “We are fortunate to have some great customers and are honored that we get to do work for them.”

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Customer Experience, and Business Intelligence, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Our teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce as a finalist for Startup of the year, the US Chamber of Commerce as a Finalist for Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.



