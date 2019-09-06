New Twitch Camera Extension released by PTZOptics to be shown at TwitchCon in San Diego

PTZOptics the live streaming camera manufacturer has released an integration with Amazon's Twitch esports streaming platform.

WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTZOptics the PTZ Live Streaming Camera manufacturer has released a new extension Twitch . The extension for Amazon’s esports live streaming platform provides broadcasters with the ability to give audience members control of a behind the scenes pan, tilt, and zoom camera. PTZOptics will be sharing the new extension at TwitchCon in San Diego this September.Paul Richards, the Chief Streaming Officer for PTZOptics says “Engaging audiences in esports with ‘in real life’ experiences has become a crucial part of what makes live streaming more entertaining than on-demand video.” The new Twitch extension allows broadcasters the ability to give audience members control of a network-connected camera inside their streaming studio. The extension includes options for charging viewers in bits or restricting control to subscribers of the Twitch channel. “We are also looking into similar functionally for the Microsoft Mixer platform,” says Richards.Whether the audience is controlling a behind the scenes camera or a full-screen view of an exciting event, broadcasters can put camera controls right inside Twitch for remote audiences to join in on the fun. With three easy operational modes (Que, Code, and Subscriber) broadcasters have multiple options for monetizing their live streams on the Twitch platform.NOTE: Broadcasters must be using a PTZOptics camera with the latest firmware. Some networking knowledge is required for use.The video below explains how the Twitch extension is currently being used.



