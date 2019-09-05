Central Florida Parkinson's Community Invited to Spotlight on Treatment Workshop to Learn, Live, and Connect

Connect with a community of care at the Spotlight on Treatment: Orlando! Learn from Parkinson's experts at the Spotlight on Treatment workshop in Orlando

Join PMD Alliance to Hear From Neurologist Experts and Learn Practical Tips About Hurricane Preparedness, Physician Communication, and the Latest Medications

ORLANDO, FL, USA, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orlando, FL. – (September 4, 2019) – Are you or someone you love living with Parkinson’s? Would you like a chance to hear from neurologist speakers and participate in an interactive workshop with leading experts? The Parkinson’s community is invited to a free, half-day program in Orlando, FL on September 11, 2019 from 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM at the Rosen JCC Event Center, located at 11184 S Apopka Vineland Rd.The Spotlight on Treatment workshop will include presentations by two movement disorder specialist physicians, and a interactive discussion on disease progression, treatment, and medication options. Attendees will leave with practical tips and tools to improve communication with their physician team and family, as well as timely information on disaster preparedness for hurricane season and beyond.Our featured physician speakers are Robert Hauser, MD, MBA, and Aanchal Taneja, MD. Dr Hauser is Director of the Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Center at the University of South Florida, and an internationally recognized researcher and opinion leader. Dr. Taneja is board certified neurologist and movement disorder specialist in private practice in Dallas, TX and has been recognized on the Best Doctors in Dallas list by D Magazine readers since 2014.Register for free at https://www.pmdalliance.org/events/spotlight-on-treatment-orlando-fl/ or by calling (800)256-0966.PMD Alliance is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit organization delivering educational workshops to people impacted by movement disorders. Our mission is to help people across the movement disorder ecosystem learn, live life more fully, and connect to community.



