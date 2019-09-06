Bariatric Multivitamin Gives Patients Boost Post-Surgery, Launched

Universal Body Labs Universal Body Labs UBL Vitamin Absorption chart

Universal Body Labs has recently launched its bariatric multivitamin on Amazon. The vitamins are formulated for any patient who has undergone bariatric surgery.

DES MOINES, IA, USA, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Body Labs, a maker of health and beauty products, is excited to launch its bariatric multivitamin on Amazon. The company states that its liquid vitamin capsules are made in an FDA-approved facility in the United States. The multivitamins are for bariatric surgery patients who face iron and other nutrient deficiencies following the procedure."Bariatric surgery patients require special multivitamins to meet the recommended daily nutrient intake, which can be challenging. After surgery, the patient eats less food, making it quite difficult to get all the nutrients the body needs. Our team of experts created Bariatric Liquid Force vitamins to help these patients improve their health and live long, satisfying lives," says Sean Vegors, a spokesman for Universal Body Labs.Bariatric surgery patients are skeptical about taking multivitamins because of the smell, size and number of tablets they are supposed to take each day, as well as their side effects."Our post bariatric multivitamin does not cause stomach upset as the formula is easily digestible and has no aftertaste," Vegors adds. "Patients will only need to take two pills every day to meet their nutritional requirements." Universal Body Labs' bariatric multivitamins can be taken on an empty stomach.According to the company, the liquid-filled capsules provide all the recommended vitamins with 29 essential nutrients, plus 42 fruits, vegetable blend and enzyme complex. Compared to other bariatric vitamins on the market, 98% of the multivitamins contained in the capsules are absorbed into the body within three minutes after intake."After using another bariatric vitamin after my surgery, I was looking for something that would not upset my stomach. This one is much easier on my stomach, I don't seem to taste it for hours after I take it, and it is a better value, too. Plus, I feel more energy ever since I started these," says a satisfied customer on Amazon.Those interested in finding out more about the bariatric multivitamin capsules from Universal Body Labs should visit the company's website or Amazon storefront.###



