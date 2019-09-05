Video Interview: Derrick Stewart-Poole Talks Disability, Basketball, Advocacy and Helping Individuals with Disabilities

Derrick Stewart-Poole Discussing Wheelchair Basketball and Advocacy

NTI@Home's Michael Sanders interviews WBNA sensation, Derrick Stewart-Poole, on basketball and helping individuals with disabilities back to work.

We try to encourage the people without disabilities to sit down and play with the kids who have disabilities. It is always good to bring awareness to everyone.” — Derrick Stewart-Poole

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NTI@Home's Director of Marketing, Michael Sanders, caught up with wheelchair basketball sensation, Derrick Stewart-Poole, for an informal interview after the most recent New Mobility photo shoot to help individuals with disabilities back into the workplace.

While attending a party as a teenager, Derrick Stewart-Poole was the victim of a random drive-by shooting that left a bullet lodged in his spine. The teen spent six months in rehab where he learned how to navigate life in a wheelchair. Deciding to turn a negative moment into a positive experience, he not only pushed himself to accomplish new skills, he also became a cheerleader for others and encouraged them to work harder. Impressed by his can-do attitude and ability to inspire those around him to reach new heights, his therapists realized Stewart-Poole was destined for a life of advocacy and volunteer work from his wheelchair. They helped him take the first step on his new path by inviting him to continue working with other patients even after his rehabilitation was complete.

Today, Stewart-Poole continues his advocacy work as a member of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) team the Rollin’ Celtics. He visits Boys and Girls Clubs and YMCAs, teaching people with and without disabilities about both basketball and disability. “We give awareness to disabilities and to wheelchair basketball," Stewart said. “Kids with disabilities have an opportunity to interact with other kids with disabilities. It is just to get out of the house and enjoy themselves." “We try to encourage the people without disabilities to sit down and play with the kids who have disabilities. It is always good to bring awareness to everyone. Someone might have a friend who has a disability that doesn’t know about wheelchair basketball."

For the first several years of his life in a wheelchair, Stewart-Poole knew nothing about wheelchair basketball. He credits friend and fellow wheelchair basketball player Chris Johnson for introducing him to the sport. Johnson plays for NWBA team the New England Blazers. He and Stewart-Poole saw each other on the street one day and by the time they parted, Stewart-Poole had agreed to let Johnson take him to a wheelchair basketball practice that very evening. The rest, as they say, is history.

Like every dedicated athlete, Stewart-Poole practices daily to hone his skills and develop better technique. Dribbling is different in wheelchair basketball because “you have to push the chair after every two dribbles.” Stewart-Poole live by the adage “practice makes perfect” and he is dedicated to becoming the best player he can be. He loves the mental part of the game as much as the physical and is always scheming ways to “get into the heads of the players.” When not traveling as part of the league, practicing his own skills, or teaching others about wheelchair basketball, Stewart-Poole takes kids with disabilities under his wing, taking time to get to know them and inspiring them to “follow their dreams.” He is a sought-after motivational speaker. Most recently, he has partnered with Boston-based NTI@Home, a non-profit that helps Americans with disabilities find at-home employment. He took part in NTI@Home’s August campaign to spread the word about jobs available to the disability community.

NTI@Home’s “Take Your Shot” ad appears on the back cover of the August edition of New Mobility magazine and features NTI@Home employee Dominic Barber facing off against Stewart-Poole in a game of wheelchair basketball. It’s just one more way for Stewart Poole to share a motivational message and inspire others to reach their dreams by taking a shot and getting back to work with NTI@Home’s free training and at-home jobs. It’s one more positive message to others facing the challenges that disability brings and one more chance for success.

Those who would like to “Take a Shot with NTI@Home,” visit ntiathome.org/NewMobility to register for the work-at-home program.

COMPANY PROFILES:

NTI@Home (www.ntiathome.org) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that helps Americans with disabilities find employment opportunities with government agencies, Fortune 500, and large and small companies. Through NTI@Home, individuals on SSI, SSDI, or have a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor are eligible for free job training, mentoring, and job placement.

New Mobility Magazine (www.newmobility.com) is the official publication of the United States Spinal Association, helping the integration of active wheelchairs into mainstream society. The magazine’s mission is to improve the quality of life for people with spinal cord injuries.

Pedro Blanco Photography (https://pedroblancophotography.com) is based in Barnstable, Mass. He specializes in studio fitness competitor portraits, on location shoots, boudoir, maternity and fine arts photography.

Behind the Scenes: Derrick Stewart Poole in New Mobility Magazine



