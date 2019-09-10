Sureline Systems Debuts Latest Comprehensive White Paper On Top 5 Critical DR Considerations

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An innovative leader in enterprise-class cloud migration and disaster recovery solutions, Sureline Systems , Inc. today announced they have published the latest in their series of comprehensive white papers addressing the critical issues and initiatives focused on ensuring their customers have the most robust intelligence focused on how best to address their disaster recovery challenges while allowing them to embrace an innovative solution providing them a competitive advantage in their chosen markets.Based on their extensive research among partners and customers, Sureline Systems has identified the following as the most critical considerations customers should address when initiating a comprehensive disaster recovery (DR) game plan:1. The DR product must allow the heterogeneous protection of servers, allowing the use of any cloud as a DR site for/from any source environment2. The DR system should not require pre-installation of any agents or drivers3. The DR configuration must be flexible and allow users to customize and balance their steady-rate DR costs against the RPO/RTO needs of their systems4. The DR’s underlying structure should leverage global deduplication technology to maximize efficient use of network and storage resources5. The DR software should provide local and remote backup, archive and compliance servicesUnique capabilities in the SUREedgeplatform include an agentless architecture for ease of installation and minimal impact on production servers, a plan driven UI that allows tens, hundreds or thousands of servers to be migrated in an automated process, and automated transformations so that the migrated VMs are ready to run on the target platform. The software is easy to deploy, highly scalable, hardware and hypervisor agnostic.SUREedge technology supports the leading hypervisors including VMware, Hyper-v and Nutanix AHV and is qualified with the leading Cloud environments including Google Cloud, AWS, Azure, Oracle Cloud and OpenStack Liberty. During migration, SUREedge injects the necessary drivers and performs other transformations to ensure bootability of the migrated servers when migrating from one hypervisor/cloud environment to a different one. SUREedge Migrator allows organizations to migrate complete workloads to new infrastructure inside a data center, from data center to data center, to public clouds, between clouds, or from a cloud back to on-premises.About Sureline SystemsSureline enables business agility and productivity, and with cloud migration and disaster recovery of any virtual, physical, or containerized application or server at the push of a button. Sureline's patented, award winning SUREedgeenterprise-class software solutions deliver application mobility that is secure, reliable and efficient and is key to enabling transitions to the cloud, new infrastructures and a myriad of other transformative architectures. Sureline partners with industry leaders including Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Nutanix, and Oracle. Sureline is headquartered in San Jose, CA., and its products and services are available through a global network of VARs and technology service providers.###© 2019 Sureline Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Sureline Systems, the Sureline logo, and SUREedge are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sureline Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Information regarding products, services and offerings are subject to change without notice. For the latest information, please visit www.surelinesystems.com Media Contact:Douglas W. Gruehlpr@surelinesystems.com



