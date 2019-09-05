Diamond Properties Receives Inaugural Best of Business Award From 914INC. Magazine

Bill and Jim Diamond

Diamond Properties receives Best of Business Award from 914INC. Magazine for Commercial Property Manager and Commercial Real Estate Developer

MOUNT KISCO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Properties, a commercial real estate powerhouse located in Mount Kisco, New York, has received the Inaugural Best of Business Awards from 914Inc. Magazine for Commercial Property Management and Commercial Real Estate Developer. An awards celebration will be held for this year’s winners on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at The Crowne Plaza Hotel located at 66 Hale Avenue, White Plains, New York10601, from 6pm-9pm.

“We are excited to be named Best of Business for Commercial Property Management and Commercial Real Estate Developer from 914Inc Magazine,” said William Diamond, Co-Founder of Diamond Properties LLC. “At Diamond Properties we strive to not only create a welcoming work environment for our employees and tenants, but also bring development and growth to Westchester County through the acquisition and improvements to commercial properties.”

Diamond Properties currently owns over70 properties totaling more than 13 million square feet of space in the office, medical, industrial, retail, entertainment, self-storage, residential, and lodging sectors. Since its founding in 1993 by brothers Jim and William Diamond, the firm has continued to grow, branching out from Westchester County to other areas in New York State, as well as Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, Tennessee, and Missouri.

With its commitment as a top commercial property manager and real estate developer, Diamond Properties is dedicated to their tenants, as well as the environment. Each year Diamond Properties hosts an Annual Tenant Appreciation Day for tenants and their families for a complimentary day of fun, play, and food to say thank you for choosing Diamond Properties. Each year over 1,300 tenants enjoy activities such as go kart racing, bowling, arcade games, and more at Grand Prix New York Racing. In addition to its annual tenant appreciation day, Diamond Properties is committed to staying green through its E-Waste Collection. This year tenants were asked to bring in their used or damaged electronic equipment for proper disposal to help eliminate electronics safely, conveniently, and reduce our carbon footprint. A total of 2,873 lbs. of e-waste were removed, helping to make a difference in the environment and reducing our landfills.

For more information about Diamond Properties, please contact Laressa Gjonaj, Marketing Director at

(914) 773-6214 or via email at lgjonaj@dpmgt.com.

About Diamond Properties: Diamond Properties is a commercial real estate business located in Mount Kisco, New York that focuses on the acquisition of commercial properties with potential for substantial improvement through hands-on property management, market repositioning, and capital upgrades.





