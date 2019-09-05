Avocado Systems awarded US Air Force SBIR Contract for Dynamic App Security

Avocado Systems secured a 1.8M contract from the USAF SBIR initiative to enable dynamic application security for apps across clouds, containers, and more.

MILPITAS, CA, USA, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avocado Systems is pleased to announce its recent receipt of a USAF SBIR Phase II award. Through AFWERX, Avocado was awarded a contract valued at $1.8m to evaluate Avocado’s patented application security solution to secure enterprise level USAF cloud and data center infrastructures.Avocado’s innovative solution, based on its patented Pico-Segmentation technology, secures application, web and data tiers inside of clouds and data centers with a single universal solution.Michael Hodge, Vice President of Public Sector commented “This award is the latest in a series marking Avocado’s march of excellence in 2019. In February Avocado was selected as one of the top 10 most innovative solutions for the USAF TechStars program and in July, Avocado was selected as one of the top 100 start-ups in the US and will be recognized at the 2019 SOTY Summit in Memphis this Oct.”“AFRL and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, and now in 19.2, the Air Force has begun offering 'Special' SBIR topics that are faster, leaner and open to a broader range of innovations.”For further information, visit our website or contact us



