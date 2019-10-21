Former President of Verizon Enterprise to lead Avocado Systems

Chris Formant takes lead as President & CEO at Avocado Systems, the industry leader in application microsegmentation and app-native security.

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avocado Systems, the Silicon Valley based leader in application pico-segmentation and security technology, today announced the appointment of former President of Verizon Enterprise, Christopher Formant, as President & CEO.Chris Formant is a highly regarded technology executive, early stage investor and author. Most recently he was President of Verizon Enterprise, where he drove enterprise networking, security and communications solutions for small and large enterprises around the globe. He previously held senior executive positions at Avaya, Scient, MBNA and led PWC’s global banking business. Formant has been recognized as one of the top 25 consultants in the world, top 25 most influential technology executives and top 10 UCC leaders.Formant’s extensive background in building businesses, high performing teams, and driving strategic growth will help Avocado Systems focus and scale it’s innovative technology in the enterprise and government sectors, by unlocking potential new use cases, creative architectures, and establishing a strong base of enterprise and channel partners.The attack surface for cyber threats has been increasing as companies continue to adopt public clouds, containers, and hybrid-clouds for the cost savings and operational benefits they deliver. “Day in and day out, enterprises are losing their critical data to attackers due to perimeter breaches, costing them their credibility, revenue and business,” says Formant.“I believe that the Avocado’s zero-trust, pico-segmentation technology will be fundamental to all effective security solutions in the coming years,” says Formant. “We are witnessing a new paradigm of threat complexity that traditional perimeter security, segmentation, and web-application firewalls simply can’t handle. Building security and segmentation natively into applications can now deliver data secured from the inside out, giving corporate and government IT managers the upper hand against cyber threats.”Marc H. Morgenstern, the Founder and Managing Partner of Blue Mesa Partners, commented that “Avocado’s revolutionary cybersecurity solution has been embraced enthusiastically by our high-profile enterprise and governmental customers. Chris’ extensive operational background in leading explosive technology growth businesses with a customer-focused approach will let Avocado continue to provide world-class service while rapidly expanding its customer base. He’s the right leader at the right time.”“The Avocado team is excited to be executing the business vision that Chris has crafted. This is the perfect confluence of business and innovative technology leadership for any company,” says Keshav Kamble, CTO and co-founder of Avocado Systems.About Avocado Systems:Application pico-segmentation, patented by Avocado, assures dynamic security for companies of any size. Their continuous machine-learned policies and zero-trust architecture allows companies to virtually eliminate security vulnerabilities at the process level, thus securing imperfect application architectures on any platform, while improving DevOps precision and productivity.See what Avocado can do for your company at www.avocadosys.com/resources/ For more information about Avocado’s Application Pico segmentation and how it can be used to improve deep visibility, mapping, and application security beyond your perimeter, reach us at info@avocadosys.com or call 844-778-7955 to get in touch with a representative.



