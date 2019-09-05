Survey Extended to Recognize the Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises™

NaVOBA's BCVBE Awards highlight corporations that include veteran-owned businesses in their supplier diversity efforts. NaVOBA's Best Corporations for Veteran's Business Enterprises Awards

NaVOBA officially extended the deadline for the survey honoring the best U.S. corporations working with veteran-owned businesses to Monday September, 16, 2019.

The military teaches important ingredients for business success – which is why corporate America is so eager to partner with veteran-owned suppliers. These corporations just happen to be the best.” — NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECONOMIC NEWS: Veteran Owned Businesses, Supplier Diversity , Corporate Diversity and InclusionMedia Contact BelowThe National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) officially extended its annual survey today honoring the best U.S. corporations working with veteran-owned businesses. The survey deadline has been extended to Monday September, 16, 2019. Now in its 13th year, this prestigious list honors the large corporations that most successfully engage the nation’s Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBEs) and/or Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ as suppliers.Visit www.navoba.org/BCVBE19 to take the survey today.“The military teaches leadership, teamwork, integrity, resolve and ingenuity,” said NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek. “These intangibles are also the most important ingredients for success in running a business – which is why corporate America is so eager to partner with veteran-owned suppliers. The corporations we honor with this program just happen to be the best.”The companies that earn the Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ distinction will be featured in NaVOBA’s official national newsletter and will be honored at a special awards ceremony at the Business Beyond the Battlefield Conference during National Veteran’s Small Business week in Arlington, Texas November 6, 2019.“NaVOBA’s efforts to identify the best big corporations doing business with veteran-owned businesses as suppliers has grown dramatically,” said NaVOBA Vice President Mimi Lohm. “Recognizing these excellent Supplier Diversity Programs brings well-deserved acknowledgement to the exceptional job these firms do at working with America’s vetrepreneurs.”Visit www.navoba.org/BCVBE19 to take the survey today.About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE). NaVOBA’s mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.For more information or to arrange interviews, contact:Ashleigh Fredaashleigh.freda@navoba.org(724) 362-8622 ext. 103



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.