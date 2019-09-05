vCom Solutions Named Top Partner for Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) by Telarus

Company also named among the Top 10 Telarus partners

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vCom Solutions , the leader in IT spend management software and services for the midmarket, recently announced it was named Top Partner for UCaaS at the Telarus Partner Summit 2019 held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Colorado. In addition, vCom was among a select group of Telarus vendors to be named a Top 10 Partner at the event.



“Telarus was proud to name vCom our Top Partner for UCaaS,” says Richard Murray, Chief Operating Officer at Telarus. “As more and more organizations are unifying business communication tools into a single, streamlined platform, the need for true unified communications and collaboration expertise increases. The breath of vCom’s UCaaS partners, along with their expertise, ensures that their business clients implement the UCaaS solution that works best for their needs—whether that’s lowering the total cost of ownership of their communications tools, increasing productivity, or improving the customer experience.”

“UCaaS is a rapidly evolving segment of the IT ecosystem, and enterprises are adopting this technology to fuel collaboration within their organizations, shift from a CapEx to an OpEx cost model, and scale their usage as needed,” says Bob Barnes, General Manager of vCom’s Collaboration Group. “Being named Telarus’ Top Partner in UCaaS is a significant indication of vCom’s expertise and our ability to help IT organizations with their digital transformation.”

“Since vCom is vendor agnostic, we provide an objective analysis of provider options and focus exclusively on what works best for the client…not just with UCaaS but across the entire IT ecosystem,” continues Barnes. “Our proprietary Solution Design methodology leverages comprehensive tools and processes that ensure clients receive the solutions they require, at the best price and terms, from the provider best suited to meet their needs.”

For more information on how vCom Solutions can help organizations manage every aspect of the IT Lifecycle, visit www.vcomsolutions.com .

About Telarus

Telarus is the largest privately-held technology services distributor (master agent) in the United States. To help our partners grow their businesses, we’ve assembled the best support organization in the industry, which includes cybersecurity, SD-WAN, Cloud, mobility, contact center, and ILEC specialty practices whose primary goal is to help our partners identify and design the right technology solutions for their customers. To learn more about the Telarus opportunity, please visit www.telarus.com , or follow us on Twitter @Telarus .

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a cloud-based software and managed services company focused on helping enterprises manage IT spend from procure-to-pay. vCom improves visibility and control within a single software while decreasing expenses for networks, mobile, cloud, collaboration, and SaaS technologies. To learn more about vCom, visit http://vcomsolutions.com .

